Tuesday, April 26, 7-8:30pm Pacific, in person and livestreaming
Climate reporters look at wildfires using satellite imagery to show us the before/after of a burn. Featuring practical tips for how to prepare for fire season, no matter your location.
In Person: $10 / Livestream: Free.
|Date
|Tuesday April 26
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|KQED Live
|live [at] kqed.org
|Location Details
|
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
|
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/event/1810
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 26th, 2022 9:08 AM
