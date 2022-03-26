Friday, April 15, 7-9pm Pacific, in person and livestreaming



Rocky Rivera's music is a journey into the spirit of resistance, blending social justice, feminism and West Coast-style hip-hop. Rocky brings her thought-provoking anthems with timeless appeal to the stage with featured guest DJ Roza and KQED host Pendarvis Harshaw.



In Person: $20 / Livestream: Free.

