Friday, April 15, 7-9pm Pacific, in person and livestreaming
Rocky Rivera's music is a journey into the spirit of resistance, blending social justice, feminism and West Coast-style hip-hop. Rocky brings her thought-provoking anthems with timeless appeal to the stage with featured guest DJ Roza and KQED host Pendarvis Harshaw.
In Person: $20 / Livestream: Free.
|Date
|Friday April 15
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|KQED Live
|live [at] kqed.org
|Location Details
|
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
|
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/event/1920
