Friday, April 15, 7-9pm Pacific, in person and livestreaming



Rocky Rivera's music is a journey into the spirit of resistance, blending social justice, feminism and West Coast-style hip-hop. Rocky brings her thought-provoking anthems with timeless appeal to the stage with featured guest DJ Roza and KQED host Pendarvis Harshaw.



In Person: $20 / Livestream: Free.

For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/event/1920