California Department of Cannabis Control director Nicole Elliott in conversation with Leafly Senior Editor David Downs. Plus: Humboldt Seed Company's Nat Pennington talks the trending cannabis flavors and effects of 2022, with live plants to smell from Oakland's Dark Heart Nursery.
In Person: $10 / Livestream: Free.
|Wednesday April 13
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Speaker
|KQED Live
|live [at] kqed.org
The Commons, KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
For more event information: https://www.kqed.org/event/1801
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 26th, 2022 9:08 AM
