Join us on Tuesday, April 5th from 12-1:30 pm for a complimentary virtual discussion on Revolutionizing Behavioral Healthcare: How to Put Racial Equity at the Heart of Mental Well-Being.



This event features Dr. Kenneth V. Hardy, Ph.D., President of the Eikenberg Academy for Social Justice and Director of the Eikenberg Institute for Relationships, in conversation with Caminar's CEO, Mark Cloutier, MPP, MPH.



Racial discrimination is a well-known mental health stressor with both physiological and psychological effects. This conversation aims to bring attention to these topics and educate both individuals and organizations on how to acknowledge and address them.



Attendees will learn how cultural insensitivity and lack of cultural competency can contribute to incorrect diagnosis and treatment among those seeking mental health treatment, as well as, specific practices and processes organizations can take to address implicit bias, structural racism, and white privilege to better support BIPOC staff.



The Caminar Speakers Series aspires to disrupt traditional thinking and deepen our collective knowledge, practices, and services to improve the well-being of the whole community.



http://www.caminar.org

