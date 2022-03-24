



City Hall Lawn Activities will include:

→ Live Music

→ Trashion Re-Fashion Show

→ Special Guest Speakers

→ Educational Exhibits

→ Booths and Displays

→ Hands-on Fun Activities for Families and Kids

→ A free raffle for eco-friendly items. Big Sur Tacos food truck will be onsite.



Electric Vehicle Test Drive and Display Fair: Ecology Action will bring multiple vehicles for display, including e-motorcycles. EV owners will be on hand to answer questions. Test rides in new and used models will also be available.



Come learn about the latest developments in electric vehicles, costs of ownership, charging, road trips, charging infrastructure, federal and state rebates for purchasing electric vehicles, home charging, and more.



For more information on EV, activities contact Sabrina Delk at



For more information on the Seaside Event, contact Catherine Crockett at



