Celebrate Earth Day with free, family-friendly activities and events planned all afternoon, everything from a community clean-up event to an electric vehicle test drive fair.
City Hall Lawn Activities will include:
→ Live Music
→ Trashion Re-Fashion Show
→ Special Guest Speakers
→ Educational Exhibits
→ Booths and Displays
→ Hands-on Fun Activities for Families and Kids
→ A free raffle for eco-friendly items. Big Sur Tacos food truck will be onsite.
Electric Vehicle Test Drive and Display Fair: Ecology Action will bring multiple vehicles for display, including e-motorcycles. EV owners will be on hand to answer questions. Test rides in new and used models will also be available.
Come learn about the latest developments in electric vehicles, costs of ownership, charging, road trips, charging infrastructure, federal and state rebates for purchasing electric vehicles, home charging, and more.
For more information on EV, activities contact Sabrina Delk at sabrina.delk [at] ecoact.org.
For more information on the Seaside Event, contact Catherine Crockett at sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com
Sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, City of Seaside, CA, Ecology Action, Central Coast Community Energy, Friends of Seaside Parks Association, and Premier Hyundai of Seaside. For more info, contact Catherine Crockett, sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
|Seaside Earth Day Celebration & EV Ride, Drive & Display Fair
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 30
|Time
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Sustainable Seaside
|Catherine Crockett
|Phone
|(831) 915-7257
|Location Details
|Seaside City Hall lawn and parking lot. 440 Harcourt Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955 (at Canyon Del Rey Blvd.)
► ▼ IMC Network