top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/30/2022
Seaside Earth Day Celebration & EV Ride, Drive & Display Fair
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 30
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorSustainable Seaside
EmailCatherine Crockett
Phone(831) 915-7257
Location Details
Seaside City Hall lawn and parking lot. 440 Harcourt Blvd., Seaside, CA 93955 (at Canyon Del Rey Blvd.)
Celebrate Earth Day with free, family-friendly activities and events planned all afternoon, everything from a community clean-up event to an electric vehicle test drive fair.

City Hall Lawn Activities will include:
→ Live Music
→ Trashion Re-Fashion Show
→ Special Guest Speakers
→ Educational Exhibits
→ Booths and Displays
→ Hands-on Fun Activities for Families and Kids
→ A free raffle for eco-friendly items. Big Sur Tacos food truck will be onsite.

Electric Vehicle Test Drive and Display Fair: Ecology Action will bring multiple vehicles for display, including e-motorcycles. EV owners will be on hand to answer questions. Test rides in new and used models will also be available.

Come learn about the latest developments in electric vehicles, costs of ownership, charging, road trips, charging infrastructure, federal and state rebates for purchasing electric vehicles, home charging, and more.

For more information on EV, activities contact Sabrina Delk at sabrina.delk [at] ecoact.org.

For more information on the Seaside Event, contact Catherine Crockett at sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com

Sponsored by Sustainable Seaside, City of Seaside, CA, Ecology Action, Central Coast Community Energy, Friends of Seaside Parks Association, and Premier Hyundai of Seaside. For more info, contact Catherine Crockett, sustainableseaside [at] gmail.com
sm_seaside_2022_earth_day_flyer_1200x700.jpg
original image (1200x1693)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 24th, 2022 11:02 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 139.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code