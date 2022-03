Join us for this family- friendly, FREE EVENT in San Francisco on April 23, 2022. 11 AM - 8 PM.



Dedicated to San Francisco's annual Earth Day celebration, and to raising environmental awareness. We are resuming our family-friendly street fair after the global hiatus. Join us for fun and for ideas on how to live sustainably.



Live Bands • Environmental Speakers • Hands-on Eco Workshops • Information on Climate Action • Organic Chef Showcase • Clean Energy Zone An environmental street fair that educates, informs, and inspires people with a call to action for more sustainable choices in the way we live and work.Join us for this family- friendly, FREE EVENT in San Francisco on April 23, 2022. 11 AM - 8 PM. http://earthdaysf.org/ Dedicated to San Francisco's annual Earth Day celebration, and to raising environmental awareness. We are resuming our family-friendly street fair after the global hiatus. Join us for fun and for ideas on how to live sustainably.Live Bands • Environmental Speakers • Hands-on Eco Workshops • Information on Climate Action • Organic Chef Showcase • Clean Energy Zone For more event information: http://EarthDaySF.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 24th, 2022 6:16 PM