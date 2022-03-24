top
Earth Day SF
Date Saturday April 23
Time 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorDouglas Kolberg
Emailearthdaysf [at] gmail.com
Phone415-602-4926
Location Details
On Valencia St between 19th St. and 21st St in San Francisco. In the street.
An environmental street fair that educates, informs, and inspires people with a call to action for more sustainable choices in the way we live and work.

Join us for this family- friendly, FREE EVENT in San Francisco on April 23, 2022. 11 AM - 8 PM. http://earthdaysf.org/

Dedicated to San Francisco's annual Earth Day celebration, and to raising environmental awareness. We are resuming our family-friendly street fair after the global hiatus. Join us for fun and for ideas on how to live sustainably.

Live Bands • Environmental Speakers • Hands-on Eco Workshops • Information on Climate Action • Organic Chef Showcase • Clean Energy Zone
sm_earth_day_branded_w-sponsor_v3_2350w.jpg
original image (2350x1125)
For more event information: http://EarthDaySF.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 24th, 2022 6:16 PM
§Earth Day 2019
by Douglas Kolberg
Thursday Mar 24th, 2022 6:16 PM
sm_earth-day-crowd.jpg
original image (1192x735)
Join us on Valencia St on April 23. Free admission.
http://EarthDaySF.org
§Kids Activities
by Douglas Kolberg
Thursday Mar 24th, 2022 6:16 PM
sm_earthday2011_photo_by_paul_chinn-sfchron.jpg
original image (1200x800)
Earth Day SF is a family-friendly event, and it's free.
http://EarthDaySF.org
