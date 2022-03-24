An environmental street fair that educates, informs, and inspires people with a call to action for more sustainable choices in the way we live and work.
Join us for this family- friendly, FREE EVENT in San Francisco on April 23, 2022. 11 AM - 8 PM. http://earthdaysf.org/
Dedicated to San Francisco's annual Earth Day celebration, and to raising environmental awareness. We are resuming our family-friendly street fair after the global hiatus. Join us for fun and for ideas on how to live sustainably.
Live Bands • Environmental Speakers • Hands-on Eco Workshops • Information on Climate Action • Organic Chef Showcase • Clean Energy Zone
|Saturday April 23
|11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
|Party/Street Party
|Douglas Kolberg
|earthdaysf [at] gmail.com
|415-602-4926
|On Valencia St between 19th St. and 21st St in San Francisco. In the street.
For more event information: http://EarthDaySF.org
