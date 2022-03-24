Day 1 of 2 days: Join the mailing party for Slingshot issue #135 -- drop by for an hour or 6 hours anytime between noon and 6 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.



We will be mailing 12,000 copies to all 50 US states. Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.

