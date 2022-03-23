Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s recently elected District Attorney, is facing a recall election in June. It does not please certain interests in the liberal city that he is fulfilling his campaign promise of prosecuting police officers who use excessive force and fatally shoot without cause. This forum examines what it means to be a progressive prosecutor and the possibilities for real justice and public safety in a capitalist system.
Come hear:
Lara Bazelon – Law Professor at the University of San Francisco, on behalf of the Chesa Boudin anti-recall campaign
Dan Kapelovitz – Green Party Candidate for California Attorney General
There will be time for q&a and statements from participants.
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information email
|Saturday April 02
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Panel Discussion
|Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
info [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
|(510) 465-9414
This is online. Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/SFDArecall
to receive your personal link for this event.
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 23rd, 2022 5:18 PM
