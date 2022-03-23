top
View events for the week of 4/2/2022
The D.A. Recall and San Francisco Values
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 02
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSuds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Emailinfo [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
Phone(510) 465-9414
Location Details
This is online. Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/SFDArecall
to receive your personal link for this event.
Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s recently elected District Attorney, is facing a recall election in June. It does not please certain interests in the liberal city that he is fulfilling his campaign promise of prosecuting police officers who use excessive force and fatally shoot without cause. This forum examines what it means to be a progressive prosecutor and the possibilities for real justice and public safety in a capitalist system.

Come hear:
Lara Bazelon – Law Professor at the University of San Francisco, on behalf of the Chesa Boudin anti-recall campaign
Dan Kapelovitz – Green Party Candidate for California Attorney General
There will be time for q&a and statements from participants.

This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information email

suds_forum_flyer_-_4_22_edited.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (92.2KB)
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 23rd, 2022 5:18 PM
