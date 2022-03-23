Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s recently elected District Attorney, is facing a recall election in June. It does not please certain interests in the liberal city that he is fulfilling his campaign promise of prosecuting police officers who use excessive force and fatally shoot without cause. This forum examines what it means to be a progressive prosecutor and the possibilities for real justice and public safety in a capitalist system.



Come hear:

Lara Bazelon – Law Professor at the University of San Francisco, on behalf of the Chesa Boudin anti-recall campaign

Dan Kapelovitz – Green Party Candidate for California Attorney General

There will be time for q&a and statements from participants.



This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.

For more information email



For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 23rd, 2022 5:18 PM