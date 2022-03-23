The problem of climate change is the most severe crisis of our time. The future of life on this planet is at risk. Despite the serious warnings of climate scientists, corporations around the world are continue to be directed by their drive for profits. And the governments that represent their interests continue along the same path of environmental destruction. The future of our species cannot remain in their hands. The choice in front of us is clear – we have to organize our forces to save ourselves and life on our planet.

Join us for a discussion with author and scholar, Andreas Malm, to discuss this challenge of our lifetime. Malm is author of numerous books including: Fossil Capital, Corona, Climate, Chronic Emergency, and White Skin, Black Fuel – On the Danger of Fossil Fascism. He will be speaking to us from Sweden, so take note of the time change of our meeting.