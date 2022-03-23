top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 4/9/2022
Capitalism and The Climate Emergency with Andreas Malm
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 09
Time 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Location Details
Online meeting, see website for details

The problem of climate change is the most severe crisis of our time. The future of life on this planet is at risk. Despite the serious warnings of climate scientists, corporations around the world are continue to be directed by their drive for profits. And the governments that represent their interests continue along the same path of environmental destruction. The future of our species cannot remain in their hands. The choice in front of us is clear – we have to organize our forces to save ourselves and life on our planet.

Join us for a discussion with author and scholar, Andreas Malm, to discuss this challenge of our lifetime. Malm is author of numerous books including: Fossil Capital, Corona, Climate, Chronic Emergency, and White Skin, Black Fuel – On the Danger of Fossil Fascism. He will be speaking to us from Sweden, so take note of the time change of our meeting.

For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/online-town...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 23rd, 2022 9:29 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 142.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code