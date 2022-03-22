Eye Zen Presents, Latinx Mafia, and SOL VIDA are delighted to announce a hybrid FabLab event, in person at Intersection for the Arts and streaming on Zoom on April 22nd 6-8pm PST. Performer Tiff Lin (they/them) will lead an artistic playshop (playful workshop) on the legacy of gender-flipping Chinese Bodhisattva Guan Yin.This is a hybrid event with both an online streaming option and an in-person gathering located at Intersection for the Arts, 1446 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102
No Experience Necessary. Open to non-artists as well as artists of all mediums.
|Friday April 22
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Izaac Limon
`Intersection for The Arts
1446 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102
For more event information: https://www.eyezen.org
