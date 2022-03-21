top
South Bay
Indybay
View events for the week of 3/25/2022
The Crisis in Ukraine
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday March 25
Time 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
EmailhumanagendaUSA [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Unite Here! Local 19
2302 Zanker Road
San José, CA 95131
Human Agenda Round Table / Mesa Redonda

The Crisis in Ukraine / La crisis en Ucrania

Why did Russia invade? / ¿Por qué Rusia invadió?
What is the role of the U.S.? / ¿Cuál es el papel de los EE.UU.?
How does it affect us? / ¿Cómo mos afecta?
What can we do? / ¿Qué podemos hacer?

Speakers / panelistas:
Richard Hobbs, Adria Colomer, Sharat G. Lin

Eastern European fusion food - $10 suggested donation.

5:30 pm - food
6:15 pm - program, dialogue, and action

Let's talk about Ukraine! / ¡Hablamos de Ucrania!

Simultaneous translation in Spanish will be available.
Habrá traducción simultánea en español disponible.

Please wear a mask and self-attest to being fully vaccinated.
Por favor, use una máscara y dé fe de estar completamente vacunado.

For more information, call 408-460-2999.
Para obtener más información, llame al 408-460-2999.
sm_flyer_-_crisis_in_ukraine_-_round_table_-_ha_-_20220325.jpg
original image (823x1056)
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 21st, 2022 6:40 PM
§The Crisis in Ukraine / La Crisis en Ucrania
by Human Agenda
Monday Mar 21st, 2022 6:40 PM
flyer_-_crisis_in_ukraine_-_round_table_-_ha_-_20220325.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (74.4KB)
Download a flyer PDF here. / Descargue un cartel en PDF aquí.
http://www.humanagenda.net
