Human Agenda Round Table / Mesa Redonda
The Crisis in Ukraine / La crisis en Ucrania
Why did Russia invade? / ¿Por qué Rusia invadió?
What is the role of the U.S.? / ¿Cuál es el papel de los EE.UU.?
How does it affect us? / ¿Cómo mos afecta?
What can we do? / ¿Qué podemos hacer?
Speakers / panelistas:
Richard Hobbs, Adria Colomer, Sharat G. Lin
Eastern European fusion food - $10 suggested donation.
5:30 pm - food
6:15 pm - program, dialogue, and action
Let's talk about Ukraine! / ¡Hablamos de Ucrania!
Simultaneous translation in Spanish will be available.
Habrá traducción simultánea en español disponible.
Please wear a mask and self-attest to being fully vaccinated.
Por favor, use una máscara y dé fe de estar completamente vacunado.
For more information, call 408-460-2999.
Para obtener más información, llame al 408-460-2999.
|The Crisis in Ukraine
|Date
|Friday March 25
|Time
|5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Human Agenda
|humanagendaUSA [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|
Unite Here! Local 19
2302 Zanker Road
San José, CA 95131
|
For more event information: http://www.humanagenda.net
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 21st, 2022 6:40 PM
