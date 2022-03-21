top
We Love Earth Festival in Menlo Park
Date Saturday April 16
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author350 Silicon Valley and more
Emailearthfestival [at] 350siliconvalley.org
Location Details
Flood Park, 215 Bay Road, Menlo Park, CA 94025
FREE & Family Friendly!
WE LOVE EARTH FESTIVAL

Join us for a day of educational and family fun activities to celebrate our beautiful planet!

Date and time: Saturday, April 16, 2022 @ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM PT

Where: Flood Park, 215 Bay Road, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Cost: FREE

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-love-earth-festival-tickets-273776521947

The We Love Earth Festival is a free event where we'll celebrate our beautiful planet while learning about a host of actions we can collectively take to address the climate crisis.

You'll be able to learn more about everything from how to create a climate-friendly home to sustainable eating, active and electric transportation, as well as local and state climate advocacy.

Exhibitors and presenters for the We Love Earth Festival are experts in their field and will be available to answer any questions you've had but didn't know where to turn for answers!

And since this is a festival, you know we'll have entertainment! You can look forward to
art projects and a variety of live animal encounters.

More details to come, and if you RSVP, we'll email you updates along the way!

Have questions? Contact earthfestival [at] 350siliconvalley.org

COSPONSORS

Menlo Park Climate Team of 350 Silicon Valley
Acterra
Bay Area Air Quality Management District
Menlo Spark
Peninsula Clean Energy


PARTNERS

Carbon Free Silicon Valley
Citizen's Climate Lobby San Mateo Chapter
City of East Palo Alto
City of Menlo Park
Climate Reality Project Bay Area Chapter
Climate Resilient Communities
County of San Mateo Office of Sustainability
Habitat for Humanity
Harvest Thermal
El Concilio
emeraldECO
Lizard Lady Reptiles
Nuestra Casa
Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo
Sierra Club Loma Prieta
Sustainable Silicon Valley
Sustainable San Mateo County
Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action
Thrive Alliance
YUCA
YouSolar


EXHIBITORS (much more to be added here soon!)

BlocPower
Building Efficiency
Congregational Church of San Mateo
Encinal Elementary
Menlo-Atherton Coop Nursery School
Peninsula Interfaith Climate Action
Sea Hugger
Pedego Electric Bikes
Peninsula 4 Everyone
ElliptiGO
Recology
Towne Ford

