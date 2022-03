Join us for a day of educational and family fun activities to celebrate our beautiful planet!



Date and time: Saturday, April 16, 2022 @ 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM PT



Where: Flood Park, 215 Bay Road, Menlo Park, CA 94025



Cost: FREE



More info:



The We Love Earth Festival is a free event where we'll celebrate our beautiful planet while learning about a host of actions we can collectively take to address the climate crisis.



You'll be able to learn more about everything from how to create a climate-friendly home to sustainable eating, active and electric transportation, as well as local and state climate advocacy.



Exhibitors and presenters for the We Love Earth Festival are experts in their field and will be available to answer any questions you've had but didn't know where to turn for answers!



And since this is a festival, you know we'll have entertainment! You can look forward to

art projects and a variety of live animal encounters.



More details to come, and if you RSVP, we'll email you updates along the way!



Have questions? Contact



COSPONSORS



Menlo Park Climate Team of 350 Silicon Valley

Acterra

Bay Area Air Quality Management District

Menlo Spark

Peninsula Clean Energy





PARTNERS



Carbon Free Silicon Valley

Citizen's Climate Lobby San Mateo Chapter

City of East Palo Alto

City of Menlo Park

Climate Reality Project Bay Area Chapter

Climate Resilient Communities

County of San Mateo Office of Sustainability

Habitat for Humanity

Harvest Thermal

El Concilio

emeraldECO

Lizard Lady Reptiles

Nuestra Casa

Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo

Sierra Club Loma Prieta

Sustainable Silicon Valley

Sustainable San Mateo County

Silicon Valley Youth Climate Action

Thrive Alliance

YUCA

YouSolar





EXHIBITORS (much more to be added here soon!)



BlocPower

Building Efficiency

Congregational Church of San Mateo

Encinal Elementary

Menlo-Atherton Coop Nursery School

Peninsula Interfaith Climate Action

Sea Hugger

Pedego Electric Bikes

Peninsula 4 Everyone

ElliptiGO

Recology

Towne Ford



