

to honor the memory of those who were killed.



The programs will include a virtual reading of the names and community yizkor service. Clergy from San Francisco synagogues and the Israeli Consul General will participate.





Wednesday, April 27, 2022



--Reading of Names: 4:00pm (PDT)



--Program & Ceremony: 6:00pm (PDT)



RSVP:



More info:





Presented by JFCS HOLOCAUST CENTER in partnership with:



American Jewish Committee

Congregation Am Tikvah

Congregation Chevra Thilim

Congregation Emanu-El

Congregation Ner Tamid

Congregation Sherith Israel

Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest

Jewish Community Center of San Francisco

Jewish Community Relations Council

Jewish Partisan Educational Foundation

Keshet: for LGBTQ Equality in Jewish Life

New Lehrhaus

Or Shalom Jewish Community

Sha'ar Zahav

Stanford University Press

The Center for Jewish Studies at UC Davis.

___________________________________________________________



Day of Learning w/ JFCS Holocaust Center



Workshops are currently being offered through our Confronting Antisemitism initiative and will take place during the Yom HaShoah Commemoration on April 27-28, 2022



Thursday, April 28th



10:00 am (PT) — Leon, William J. Lowenberg Speakers Bureau, Holocaust Survivor Testimony



7:00 pm (PT) — Susan Gilson Miller in conversation with David Biale: Years of Glory: Recovering the History of the Holocaust in North Africa



Presented by the JFCS Holocaust Center in partnership with New Lehrhaus and the Center for Jewish Studies at UC Davis



https://holocaustcenter.jfcs.org/holocaust-events/day-learning/

