top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/27/2022
Yom HaShoah 2022: Virtual Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 27
Time 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorJFCS Holocaust Center in San Francisco
Location Details
Online remembrance ceremony
Please join the JFCS Holocaust Center in San Francisco for Holocaust Remembrance Day
to honor the memory of those who were killed.

The programs will include a virtual reading of the names and community yizkor service. Clergy from San Francisco synagogues and the Israeli Consul General will participate.


Wednesday, April 27, 2022

--Reading of Names: 4:00pm (PDT)

--Program & Ceremony: 6:00pm (PDT)

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yom-hashoah-2022a-virtual-commemoration-tickets-293322574717

More info: https://holocaustcenter.jfcs.org/holocaust-events/yomhashoah/


Presented by JFCS HOLOCAUST CENTER in partnership with:

American Jewish Committee
Congregation Am Tikvah
Congregation Chevra Thilim
Congregation Emanu-El
Congregation Ner Tamid
Congregation Sherith Israel
Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest
Jewish Community Center of San Francisco
Jewish Community Relations Council
Jewish Partisan Educational Foundation
Keshet: for LGBTQ Equality in Jewish Life
New Lehrhaus
Or Shalom Jewish Community
Sha'ar Zahav
Stanford University Press
The Center for Jewish Studies at UC Davis.
___________________________________________________________

Day of Learning w/ JFCS Holocaust Center

Workshops are currently being offered through our Confronting Antisemitism initiative and will take place during the Yom HaShoah Commemoration on April 27-28, 2022

Thursday, April 28th

10:00 am (PT) — Leon, William J. Lowenberg Speakers Bureau, Holocaust Survivor Testimony

7:00 pm (PT) — Susan Gilson Miller in conversation with David Biale: Years of Glory: Recovering the History of the Holocaust in North Africa

Presented by the JFCS Holocaust Center in partnership with New Lehrhaus and the Center for Jewish Studies at UC Davis

https://holocaustcenter.jfcs.org/holocaust-events/day-learning/
___________________________________________________________
yom_hashoah_2022.jpg
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yom-hashoah-2...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 20th, 2022 11:39 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 142.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code