Please join the JFCS Holocaust Center in San Francisco for Holocaust Remembrance Day
to honor the memory of those who were killed.
The programs will include a virtual reading of the names and community yizkor service. Clergy from San Francisco synagogues and the Israeli Consul General will participate.
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
--Reading of Names: 4:00pm (PDT)
--Program & Ceremony: 6:00pm (PDT)
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yom-hashoah-2022a-virtual-commemoration-tickets-293322574717
More info: https://holocaustcenter.jfcs.org/holocaust-events/yomhashoah/
Presented by JFCS HOLOCAUST CENTER in partnership with:
American Jewish Committee
Congregation Am Tikvah
Congregation Chevra Thilim
Congregation Emanu-El
Congregation Ner Tamid
Congregation Sherith Israel
Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest
Jewish Community Center of San Francisco
Jewish Community Relations Council
Jewish Partisan Educational Foundation
Keshet: for LGBTQ Equality in Jewish Life
New Lehrhaus
Or Shalom Jewish Community
Sha'ar Zahav
Stanford University Press
The Center for Jewish Studies at UC Davis.
___________________________________________________________
Day of Learning w/ JFCS Holocaust Center
Workshops are currently being offered through our Confronting Antisemitism initiative and will take place during the Yom HaShoah Commemoration on April 27-28, 2022
Thursday, April 28th
10:00 am (PT) — Leon, William J. Lowenberg Speakers Bureau, Holocaust Survivor Testimony
7:00 pm (PT) — Susan Gilson Miller in conversation with David Biale: Years of Glory: Recovering the History of the Holocaust in North Africa
Presented by the JFCS Holocaust Center in partnership with New Lehrhaus and the Center for Jewish Studies at UC Davis
https://holocaustcenter.jfcs.org/holocaust-events/day-learning/
___________________________________________________________
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
