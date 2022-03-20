top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
View events for the week of 4/9/2022
Rally and March for Abortion Rights SF Bay Area and Nationwide
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 09
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Coalition
Location Details
Rally starts at noon in Sproul Plaza on UC Berkeley Campus (public welcome)
Entrance near Telegraph and Bancroft
We are coming back, as promised! And we will be wearing GREEN in solidarity with the Marea Verde or “Green Wave” movement for reproductive rights that continues to sweep across Latin America. eWe have some green bandanas to share too (first come first served, so it would be really good to wear whatever green you have that day).

This time are fervor is even larger, we will be louder, and we will be a sea of green. Our first hour of this action will be a rally on the campus in Sproul Plaza (near campus entrance) where we will rise up to say Roe v. Wade must stand.

Roe was the landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. Yet Roe v. Wade protects so much more than abortion rights. It protects other core, basic human rights including marriage equality and access to contraceptives and fertility treatments like IVF. This is EVERYONE's cause. Step up and step out with us!

After the rally, we MARCH THROUGH THE STREETS of Berkeley.

Without an immediate and large uprising, the Supreme Court stands poised to decimate this landmark decision. The Women's March, which in past years organized actions on International Women's Day, has abandoned the cause of preserving Roe v. Wade and is already planning for a post-Roe America. We say NO to that response. Join us in Berkeley as we rise up on March 8 as part of a national day of action.

We refuse to let the U.S. Supreme Court deny people's humanity and decimate their rights!
sm_leonberkeleycampus.jpg
original image (2737x2100)
For more event information: http://www.RiseUp4abortionrights.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 20th, 2022 4:05 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 192.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code