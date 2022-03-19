top
On Indigenous Voices and Restoring the Kinship Worldview
Date Wednesday April 20
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCIIS Public Programs
Emailpublicprograms [at] ciis.edu
Phone415-575-6175
Location Details
Online
Indigenous worldviews, and the knowledge they confer, are critical for human survival and the wellbeing of future generations. Author and Professor of Education, Wahinkpe Topa (Four Arrows), and author and Professor Emerita of Psychology Darcia Narvaez have both written and lectured extensively on the need to integrate Indigenous worldviews into every aspect of society-from education to sustainability, wellness, and justice.

Through their work and writing, Four Arrows and Darcia emphasize the deep need to move away from the dominant Western paradigm-one that dictates we live without strong social purpose, fails to honor the Earth as sacred, leads with the head while ignoring the heart, and places individual "rights" over collective responsibility. Their most recent collaboration as editors of the anthology Restoring the Kinship Worldview, presents 28 powerful excerpted passages from Indigenous leaders including Mourning Dove, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Winona LaDuke, and Xiuhtezcatl Martinez.

Join Four Arrows and Darcia for a conversation exploring the wisdom of Indigenous worldviews and how embracing these precepts can nourish our individual and collective lives in these challenging times.

By embracing our kindship, we can realize an Indigenous vision and strong social purpose that sees all life forms as sacred and sentient. Discover how these ideals can provide a holistic orientation to lead us away from extinction toward an integrated, sustainable future.

Free, suggested donation of $10.
For more event information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 19th, 2022 6:42 PM
