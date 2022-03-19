top
San Francisco
The 1619 Project - Its Significance for Today
Date Sunday March 27
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum
Emailhumanrights [at] uusf.org
Location Details
Join us on ZOOM Sunday, March 27 from 1 to 3 PM Pacific Time
ZOOM Link: https://zoom.us/j/92800036783?pwd=S0ZQd2ZtQVloV2VNU3djckVmbURnUT09

We will screen a presentation of Nikole Hannah-Jones, awardee of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for her work on the New York Times 1619 Project. This dramatic expansion of our history was a groundbreaking work of journalism, and was a profoundly revealing vision of the American past and present.

Dr. James L. Taylor will then lead a live discussion about the 1619 Project, and its implications for understanding of U.S. history. Dr. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and African American and Critical Diversity Studies at the University of San Francisco.
sm_dangerous_truths_banner.jpg
original image (1560x910)
For more event information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 19th, 2022 7:46 AM
§The 1619 Project - Its Significance for Today
by UUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum
Saturday Mar 19th, 2022 7:46 AM
sm_1619_project_session.jpg
original image (1396x784)
https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
