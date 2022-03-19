

Dr. James L. Taylor will then lead a live discussion about the 1619 Project, and its implications for understanding of U.S. history. Dr. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and African American and Critical Diversity Studies at the University of San Francisco. Join us on ZOOM Sunday, March 27 from 1 to 3 PM Pacific TimeZOOM Link: https://zoom.us/j/92800036783?pwd=S0ZQd2ZtQVloV2VNU3djckVmbURnUT09 We will screen a presentation of Nikole Hannah-Jones, awardee of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for her work on the New York Times 1619 Project. This dramatic expansion of our history was a groundbreaking work of journalism, and was a profoundly revealing vision of the American past and present.Dr. James L. Taylor will then lead a live discussion about the 1619 Project, and its implications for understanding of U.S. history. Dr. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and African American and Critical Diversity Studies at the University of San Francisco. For more event information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg

