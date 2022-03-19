Join us on ZOOM Sunday, March 27 from 1 to 3 PM Pacific Time
ZOOM Link: https://zoom.us/j/92800036783?pwd=S0ZQd2ZtQVloV2VNU3djckVmbURnUT09
We will screen a presentation of Nikole Hannah-Jones, awardee of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for her work on the New York Times 1619 Project. This dramatic expansion of our history was a groundbreaking work of journalism, and was a profoundly revealing vision of the American past and present.
Dr. James L. Taylor will then lead a live discussion about the 1619 Project, and its implications for understanding of U.S. history. Dr. Taylor is Professor of Political Science and African American and Critical Diversity Studies at the University of San Francisco.
|Date
|Sunday March 27
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|UUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum
|humanrights [at] uusf.org
|Location Details
|
For more event information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
