Join the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign (Sac PPC) Monday, April 4 at 6:30pm for Virtual Public Participatory Reading of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s prophetic “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence” speech.The Virtual Public Participatory Reading will feature impacted community members, local high school students, college students, mothers, fathers, grandparents, educators, artists, poets, writers, and local community activists.Please RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-public-reading-of-dr-kings-historic-beyond-vietnam-speech-tickets-294934044667 After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the public reading via zoom. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-publi...

