Join the Sacramento Poor People’s Campaign (Sac PPC) Monday, April 4 at 6:30pm for Virtual Public Participatory Reading of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s prophetic “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence” speech.
The Virtual Public Participatory Reading will feature impacted community members, local high school students, college students, mothers, fathers, grandparents, educators, artists, poets, writers, and local community activists.
Please RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-public-reading-of-dr-kings-historic-beyond-vietnam-speech-tickets-294934044667.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the public reading via zoom.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Anti-WarView events for the week of 4/4/2022
|MLK’s Beyond Vietnam speech-Public Readings
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday April 04
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Faye Wilson Kennedy
|fayek [at] springmail.com
|Location Details
|Online Event
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-publi...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 18th, 2022 5:41 AM
