top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
ILWU Local10 & OEA Rank & File Joint Meeting To Fight Privatization With Worker Community
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 17th, 2022 3:29 PM
A joint meeting was held between ILWU Local 10 and Oakland Education Association members at the ILWU hall. They are planning a united campaign against privatization of the Port of Oakland and shut down of public Oakland schools and replacement by charters.
sm_img_6159.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 members and OEA rank and files met on 3/16/22 to discuss as plan to fight privatization and union busting from the Port of Oakland to OUSD schools in the flatlands.
Speakers pointed out that the same billionaires are carrying out this privatization with the support of the Democratic Party politicians that the union leadership supports.
Cheryl Thornton, Vice Chair of SEIU 1021 CCSF Community Healthcare chapter also announced that she is running for president of the SF Labor Council on a platform against privatization of public services and education.
The meeting organizers plan to set up a organization and political campaign against privatization and independent action of working people. ILWU Local 10 former president Trent Willis also called for support for a labor party against the Democrats.

Additional media:
Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

NO Public Money To A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher For Stadium In Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/7L3detM583c

No Public Money For GAP/A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher' Stadium! ILWU Members & Community Rally & Speak Out
https://youtu.be/dKnpBab1kd0

IT'S WAR! The Fight To Stop School Closures In Oakland As Hundreds Rally and March
https://youtu.be/dV0bjNSSUbE

Build The A’s Stadium In Pacific Heights! Labor Day Rally At Billionaire GAP A's John Fisher's Mansion
https://youtu.be/VRBqGMgKnHM

Fisher, STOP THE GREED! ILWU 10 & Community Activists Speak Out To Protest Port Theft Privatization
https://youtu.be/a_Mp_b1pF_A

No Excuses Schools: Bad Theory Created KIPP by Amateurs & Backed By SF Billionaire GAP A’s Fisher Family
https://tultican.com/2021/09/04/no-excuses-schools-bad-theory-created-by-amateurs/?fbclid=IwAR01W8anaIt5Go8vCfu-Fas7H6JOq7xmfeLLRoDAf1vEqDyFZaO7AjWeBDg

Oakland Port Privatization Scam By Billionaire John Fisher, Demos & Union Bureaucrats
https://youtu.be/1hu_s7A4Yc8

Who's Selling Whom? The A's Stadium, The Destruction of Howard Terminal In The Port Of Oakland & The Battle In Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sgYOaGbB7U&t=19s

"It's Insane!" ILWU Longshore Workers & Truckers Challenge Oakland A's Billionaire Owner John Fisher’s Land Grab Of Howard Terminal
https://youtu.be/5A8uZpqSX_M

Oakland City Council Left In Dark In Coliseum Buy-out By Fisher
Kaplan to A’s: Are you ‘double-timing’ us with Portland?
https://ebcitizen.com/2019/06/14/kaplan-to-as-are-you-double-timing-us-with-portland/

Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference 5/13/19
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO Backs Howard Terminal Ballpark for Oakland A's
https://www.mlb.com/press-release/alameda-labor-council-afl-cio-backs-howard-terminal-ballpark-for-oakland-a-s

Andreas Cluver
https://www.portofoakland.com/people/andreas-cluver-commissioner/

Maritime, Labor & The A's Stadium At The Port Of Oakland Press Conference
https://youtu.be/ouL39ISDzBE

United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/2vMd5TGKUKI
§Teachers Joined Meeting To Discuss The Fight Against School Closures
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 17th, 2022 3:29 PM
sm_img_6165.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Oakland teachers joined the meeting at ILWU Local 10 to organize a joint fight against privatization of schools and John Fishers's development plan at Howard Terminal in the Port of Oakland.
https://youtu.be/2vMd5TGKUKI
§ILWU Local 10, Teachers & Community Members
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 17th, 2022 3:29 PM
sm_img_6138.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The meeting was the first joint meeting held between the Oakland OEA teachers and longshore workers.
https://youtu.be/2vMd5TGKUKI
§ILWU Local 10 Former President Trent Willis
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 17th, 2022 3:29 PM
sm_img_6143.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Former ILWU Local 10 president spoke to the meeting.
https://youtu.be/2vMd5TGKUKI
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 182.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code