The state of California Assembly Bill 481 requires police departments to have a policy that governs use of military equipment. This is a meeting required by AB 481.



The city of Concord does not have police oversight board, despite public request for such. The Concord police chief has brazenly told city council he will not accept any proposal for citizen oversight.



Under these circumstances, the Concord police are choosing what Military Equipment Use Policy they want. CPD has chosen a policy drafted by Lexipol, a corporation criticized for producing weak and permissive policies for police departments.



This proposed Military Equipment Use Policy offers limited public engagement: 1 meeting per year. Complaints about misuses of military equipment will be handled by the police department, not by an independent review board or other third-party. Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 17th, 2022 1:23 AM