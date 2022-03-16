top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 3/19/2022
No World Order -- Call for Assembly of Disassembly
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday March 19
Time 6:30 PM - 12:30 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/Authorcapyflakes~
Location Details
Gather 6:30 PM on Saturday 3/19 at Oscar Grant Plaza in downtown Oakland—bring your friends and party favors.
Masks are great for more than one reason
NO WORLD ORDER - CALL FOR AN ASSEMBLY OF DISASSEMBLY

The world is not ok. We are in year 3 of a pandemic. The wars never stop, inside or outside this country. People are sick, tired, broke, unhoused, and soon even more people will be hungry.

They are laughing in our faces.

This system uses us as fuel to make the world they want.
Why don’t we light the fuse that can burn it all down?

Something needs to happen. Only we can make it happen.
We can’t let this keep going the way it’s gone for so many years. We need each other.

Fascism is on the rise worldwide. Cops kill who and when they want, for any reason, and it’s never gotten better. More people are locked up here than any other country in the world, at the highest rate in the world. Land and water are stolen and poisoned for profit. People can’t cross borders to survive, but money and war machines can. Trans kids can’t live who they are, and not even their parents can protect them. Our bodies belong to us less and less, as they take away more and more of our autonomy.

Our lives are cut short so that the system can go on living. They need us. We don’t need them. Why wait to die when we can bring the war back to them?

IF NOT US, THEN WHO?
IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?

Gather 6:30 PM on Saturday 3/19 at Oscar Grant Plaza in downtown Oakland—bring your friends and party favors. Masks are great for more than one reason.
no_world_order_pdf.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (481.8KB)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 16th, 2022 10:22 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 182.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code