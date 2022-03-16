NO WORLD ORDER - CALL FOR AN ASSEMBLY OF DISASSEMBLY



The world is not ok. We are in year 3 of a pandemic. The wars never stop, inside or outside this country. People are sick, tired, broke, unhoused, and soon even more people will be hungry.



They are laughing in our faces.



This system uses us as fuel to make the world they want.

Why don’t we light the fuse that can burn it all down?



Something needs to happen. Only we can make it happen.

We can’t let this keep going the way it’s gone for so many years. We need each other.



Fascism is on the rise worldwide. Cops kill who and when they want, for any reason, and it’s never gotten better. More people are locked up here than any other country in the world, at the highest rate in the world. Land and water are stolen and poisoned for profit. People can’t cross borders to survive, but money and war machines can. Trans kids can’t live who they are, and not even their parents can protect them. Our bodies belong to us less and less, as they take away more and more of our autonomy.



Our lives are cut short so that the system can go on living. They need us. We don’t need them. Why wait to die when we can bring the war back to them?



IF NOT US, THEN WHO?

IF NOT NOW, THEN WHEN?



Gather 6:30 PM on Saturday 3/19 at Oscar Grant Plaza in downtown Oakland—bring your friends and party favors. Masks are great for more than one reason.