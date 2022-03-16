From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
AFT 2121 & SEIU 1021 CCSF Rallies Against Cutbacks & Destruction Of The Community College
San Francisco City College faculty, staff, students and supporters protested the massive cutbacks of faculty and staff that are leading to the liquidation of the college.
San Francisco City College AFT 2121 faculty and SEIU 1021 staff rallied on 3/15/22 to protest the terminations including 68 tenured faculty. This illegal termination of tenured faculty which is also an unfair labor practice was not answered at the rally by any discussion of strike action. Additionally hundreds of adjuncts have lost their jobs and 60 SEIU 1021 staff workers have been terminated by the chancellor David Martin. The rally demands were that the administration and CCSF Board of Trustees reject any further cutbacks and accept the alternative budget presented by AFT 2121.
Also SEIU 1021 SF City College Chapter joined the rally in solidarity. Previously the leadership of the chapter had supported he administrations cutbacks of faculty, the shutdown of the Fort Mason art program and the sale of the Balboa reservoir to the for profit developer Avalon for condos.
Faculty, staff and students spoke out against the destruction of the college and the effect on working class students. Faculty and students also presented poetry about the lives of the students at the college. The same attack is going on at SFUSD which is also facing layoffs of teachers and staff and the President of UESF Cassondra Curiel also spoke in solidarity at CCSF. The FCMAT Fiscal Crisis Management and Assistance Team backed by State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond has ordered both districts to take austerity actions which the administrations are using to justify the massive layoffs. The leadership of both unions at the rally did not mention the role of this private non-profit agency funded by public funds from the districts.
Additional media:
CCSF AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge District’s Mandate to Downsize and Raise Concerns about Breach of Tenure
http://theguardsman.com/http-theguardsman-com-faculty-challengbreach-of-tenure/
STOP The CUTS & RESTORE City College of San Francisco! Rally & March To Defend SF Community College
CFT 2019 Vote of no confidence in the community college chancellor
https://youtu.be/TrT-J0tzNdE
https://www.cft.org/resolution/vote-no-confidence-community-college-chancellor
SF City Hall Speakout To Demand $2.7 M To Restore 300 Classes At SF Community College
https://youtu.be/a4gQHE7sbDw
Stop The Closure of CCSF Ft. Mason & Other Campuses & Classes At SF Community College
https://youtu.be/KUlfNdGgUVY
Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education
https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg
Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The Destruction Of Our Schools
https://youtu.be/S_eu5u70tTE
CCSF HEAT-CCSF Collective Report Card & Privatization Of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/PLxMQibw8bU
ALEC, Lumina & The Downsizing & Corporatization of City College of San Francisco
https://youtu.be/-GvPorcnRIs
Rocha Has To Go! AFT 2121 Members Protest Cutbacks & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADzAOOx3zZM
Protest To Stop The Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses, Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/GzGEZRrOWqY
CCSF Board Of Trustees At Meeting All Support Chancellor Rocha Cuts & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/2uwdqug6Ii4
Build The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkGMe_w6JaU
Conflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=3s
HEAT CCSF Collective Report Card Flunks CCSF Board Of Trustees
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/heat-ccsf-collective-press-con
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
HEAT CCSF Collective Report Card Flunks CCSF Board Of Trustees
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/heat-ccsf-collective-press-con
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
