San Francisco City College faculty, staff, students and supporters protested the massive cutbacks of faculty and staff that are leading to the liquidation of the college.

San Francisco City College AFT 2121 faculty and SEIU 1021 staff rallied on 3/15/22 to protest the terminations including 68 tenured faculty. This illegal termination of tenured faculty which is also an unfair labor practice was not answered at the rally by any discussion of strike action. Additionally hundreds of adjuncts have lost their jobs and 60 SEIU 1021 staff workers have been terminated by the chancellor David Martin. The rally demands were that the administration and CCSF Board of Trustees reject any further cutbacks and accept the alternative budget presented by AFT 2121.Also SEIU 1021 SF City College Chapter joined the rally in solidarity. Previously the leadership of the chapter had supported he administrations cutbacks of faculty, the shutdown of the Fort Mason art program and the sale of the Balboa reservoir to the for profit developer Avalon for condos.Faculty, staff and students spoke out against the destruction of the college and the effect on working class students. Faculty and students also presented poetry about the lives of the students at the college. The same attack is going on at SFUSD which is also facing layoffs of teachers and staff and the President of UESF Cassondra Curiel also spoke in solidarity at CCSF. The FCMAT Fiscal Crisis Management and Assistance Team backed by State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond has ordered both districts to take austerity actions which the administrations are using to justify the massive layoffs. The leadership of both unions at the rally did not mention the role of this private non-profit agency funded by public funds from the districts.