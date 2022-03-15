New start time! Now at 11 AM (when the pigeons are hungrier).
WHAT: Every day there are hundreds of pigeons throughout the city of San Francisco who have strings and hair wrapped around their toes so tightly that it causes immense pain. Eventually, their toes lose circulation, become amputated, or develop severe infections. We can help our bird friends by removing the string before it gets too serious, providing medical care, and releasing them back to their flocks!
WHERE: We will be meeting outside the Strand Theater in San Francisco, which is across from the Civic Center Bart Station (see map). The address is 1127 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103.
WHEN: Sunday, April 10th, 11am-2pm
Contact Alicia from the Animal Care working group with any questions: alicia [at] dxe.io or 707-671-2752
Check out this video to learn more about pigeon first aid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trbfTa3qX5E
We will provide all supplies needed to help pigeons
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/2gt8imm0t
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 15th, 2022 7:38 PM
