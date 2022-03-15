Join us this Saturday at the Meetup to hear from Robert Grillo who founded Slaughter Free Cities. Slaughter Free Cities is a network of activists organized around City Teams in North America and Africa carrying out a grassroots model of activism to move our food system in a slaughter free direction. They take on a violent industry by also targeting its various supporters in both the private and public sector. This requires a diversity of tactics and a wide range of allies. They help empower communities in both urban and rural areas to resist the industry for the greater good, using pressure campaigns, lobbying, and public outreach. The founder, Robert Grillo: “I see opportunities to share and learn from other groups such as DxE, particularly with its campaign to ban factory farms and slaughterhouses in California.”
If you cannot join in person you can join on Zoom at 11:15am, the Zoom link is dxe.io/meetupzoom
Where: Crescent Lawn, UC Berkeley
When: Saturday, March 26th, 11am ~ 12:30pm
What: Community meetup
- We encourage you to take public transit if possible, the lawn is just two blocks from Downtown Berkeley BART station.
- Dogs and other companion animals are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee for suggested donation, please bring your own reusable plate and cup if possible!
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
