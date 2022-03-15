The public is invited to a free, in-person film screening and discussion of: Scarlet Letter F: Second Chances, Philly D.A. Part 4, Season 1 - Probation Reform. Proof of vaccination is required. Free popcorn.



Philly D.A. is an award-winning 2021 documentary series that charts progressive Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, district attorney Larry Krasner. This stirring reality series reveals the D.A.’S fight for justice in a corrupt city and criminal justice system.



Friday Night “Just Flicks” is an ongoing free film series held in-person at the Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., in Seaside on the 3rd Friday of each month. Films are followed by discussion.

