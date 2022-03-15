Monica is the chief storyteller for the national cross-partisan depolarization organization Braver Angels, which brings her to the real front lines of a crisis that threatens to grind America to a halt-broken conversations among confounded people. Through her work and writing she explores how to overcome the fear and certainty that surrounds us to do what only seems impossible-understand and even learn from people in your life whose whole worldview is different from or even opposed to yours.



Drawing on the cross-partisan conversations she's had, and ones she has organized, or witnessed from the echo chambers on social media, to the wheat fields in Oregon, and the raw, unfiltered fights with her own family on election night, Monica's latest book I Never Thought of It That Way invites you to put your natural sense of wonder to work. In doing so, you can find the answers you need by talking with people-rather than about them-and asking the questions you want, with curiosity.



Whether you're left, right, center, or not a fan of labels and you're ready to fight back against the confusion, heartbreak, and madness of our dangerously divided times-in your own life, at least-Monica provides tools and fresh, surprising insights to prove that seeing where people are coming from isn't just possible, it's easier than you think.



Join CIIS Assistant Director of Diversity and Inclusion Damali Robertson in a conversation with Monica about her life and her work and learn how to have fearlessly curious conversations.



Free, suggested donation of $10. For more event information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs

