Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Nikole Hannah-Jones + Nikkolas Smith of The 1619 Project
Date Thursday March 17
Time 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Location Details
[ONLINE] San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and artivist Nikkolas Smith discuss their lyrical picture book in verse. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water begins with a Black student who receives a family tree school assignment, and she can only trace back three generations. Grandma gathers the family and the student learns not only the history of the enslaved African people, their contributions to the United States and their life, language and land that predates enslavement. The student learns how her people are people that survived. Through storytelling, poetry and breathtaking art readers learn more about the consequences of slavery and the history of the contributions of Black resistance. In this special engagement in partnership with the SFUSD, students and educators alike are invited to listen, be inspired and learn from vital voices in the world today.

Free
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/03/17/panel-n...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 15th, 2022 12:37 PM
