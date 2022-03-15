top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Teachers Demand Pay & Occupy SFSUD Offices To Get Back Pay
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 15th, 2022 8:56 AM
Dozens of teachers, members of UESF and supporters rallied at the SFUSD district to demand their back pay. They also had a sleep until they get what is owed them.
sm_img_6059.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Dozens of SFUSD teachers and supporters rallied on 3/14/22 and demanded that they be paid for their work. Hundreds have had paycheck problems which has caused stress and financial danger. Speakers also reported that when the board told Vincent Matthews to cut the budget from the administration he instead cutback the staff in payroll to cause the budget payment crisis.

Harrington and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond using the Fiscal Crisis Management & Assistance Team FCMAT is also forcing a layoff of 150 teachers and staff in the middle of a pandemic and with a state budget surplus of $45.7 billion. The Democrats including State Assembly budget chair Phil Ting in San Francisco refuse to appropriate more money to stop the layoffs.

§Teachers Deserve Respect
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 15th, 2022 8:56 AM
UESF teacher picketed and had a sleep-in at the SFSUSD headquarters to demand back pay.
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o
§UESF President Cassondra Curiel Delivers Documents For Back Pay
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 15th, 2022 8:56 AM
sm_img_6043.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Cassondra Curiel delivered documents that show the District administration has not paid teachers and other staff violating state law including wage theft.
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o
§Past Due Sign At Press Conference
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 15th, 2022 8:56 AM
sm_img_6023.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers and staff protested the administration responsibility for not paying their wages for months at the same time they are laying off staff.
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o
§Fighting For The Schools Our Students Deserve
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Mar 15th, 2022 8:56 AM
sm_img_6064.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers are angry about he FCMAT state ordered layoffs in the middle of a pandemic. The State Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond who the unions supported is backing FCMAT to force layoffs and school closures for developers and speculators who want the land. The Democrats who run San Francisco and California have a $45.7 billion dollar surplus but refuse to pass immediate funding against any layoffs.
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o
