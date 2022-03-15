Dozens of teachers, members of UESF and supporters rallied at the SFUSD district to demand their back pay. They also had a sleep until they get what is owed them.

Dozens of SFUSD teachers and supporters rallied on 3/14/22 and demanded that they be paid for their work. Hundreds have had paycheck problems which has caused stress and financial danger. Speakers also reported that when the board told Vincent Matthews to cut the budget from the administration he instead cutback the staff in payroll to cause the budget payment crisis.Harrington and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond using the Fiscal Crisis Management & Assistance Team FCMAT is also forcing a layoff of 150 teachers and staff in the middle of a pandemic and with a state budget surplus of $45.7 billion. The Democrats including State Assembly budget chair Phil Ting in San Francisco refuse to appropriate more money to stop the layoffs.Additional media:No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQSan Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & ProtectionMy Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally ProtestDemos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack GersonProduction of Labor Video Project