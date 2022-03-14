From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Albert Einstein and the Billionaire Dogs of War
Einstein, Today, War and Capitalism
ALBERT EINSTEIN AND THE BILLIONAIRE DOGS OF WAR
In 1949, Albert Einstein wrote the following: “Nowhere have we overcome “the predatory phase” of human development… The economic anarchy of capitalist society as it exists today is, in my opinion, the real source of the evil…Private capital tends to become concentrated in few hands, partly because of competition among the capitalists…The result of these developments is an oligarchy of private capital the enormous power of which cannot be effectively checked even by a democratically organized political society…This is true since members of legislative bodies are selected by political parties largely financed or otherwise influenced by private capitalists…Private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information.. Production is carried out for profit, not for use. The profit motive, in conjunction with competition among capitalists, is responsible for instability…increasingly severe depressions…” https://monthlyreview.org/2009/05/01/why-socialism/
The brilliant Dr. Einstein knew full well that capitalist competition, instability, and depressions have led to wars. One does not have to be an Einstein to understand that it is the billionaires and their paid-for politicians, not workers, who decide to solve their problems through wars for control of resources and markets to ensure economic and military dominance. This crisis always uproots the lives of civilians and spills the blood of workers in uniforms. Over the recent decades, mass civilian deaths have been caused by wars launched by—U.S., NATO, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Israel to name only a few.
It is the billionaire oligarchs around the world who unleash the dogs of war to protect their wealth and profits. In their quest for domination oligarchs in every country use their mass media to promote nationalist propaganda in an attempt to convince workers to kill other hard-working people.
Einstein would surely ask today: Have the billionaire’s politicians gone on a warpath to defeat Covid-19, unemployment, gun violence, poverty, hunger, homelessness, and police murders?
Have politicians united in a war frenzy to tax corporations and the rich, mandate universal health care, raise the poverty-level minimum wage, stop the dismantling of public health and public education, and outlaw neo-Nazi / Klan racist groups as terrorists?
The solution to these social problems lies in building international solidarity against war, militarism, and for an egalitarian society by turning our fight against what Einstein called “the real source of the evil”.
3/14/22 Dr. Nayvin Gordon writes about health and politics.
Gordonnayvin [at] yahoo.com
