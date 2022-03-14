top
East Bay
Indybay
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
Celebrating Our HeART-filled Heritage: Hip Hop For Change Workshop
Date Saturday April 23
Time 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 Ninth St. Suite 290
Using Hip Hop as a lens for solidarity, this interdisciplinary workshop will go through the history of Afro-Asian solidarity, exploring historical examples of cross cultural unity from the Cold War to the 2020 #BlackLivesMatter Movement and #StopAsianHate protests. Part two of the workshop will focus on Diversity & Inclusion, with interactive Hip Hop activities such as beatmaking and song writing as a means of valuing multiculturalism and tolerance. The presentation will be hosted by Hip Hop For Change’s very own Education Director, Marlon Richardson (aka Unlearn The World) and Stephanie Liem.
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/heart-filled-heritag...

Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 14th, 2022 6:17 PM
