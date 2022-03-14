From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 4/23/2022
|Celebrating Our HeART-filled Heritage: Hip Hop For Change Workshop
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 23
|Time
|1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|Location Details
|
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 Ninth St. Suite 290
|
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/heart-filled-heritag...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 14th, 2022 6:17 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network