Using Hip Hop as a lens for solidarity, this interdisciplinary workshop will go through the history of Afro-Asian solidarity, exploring historical examples of cross cultural unity from the Cold War to the 2020 #BlackLivesMatter Movement and #StopAsianHate protests. Part two of the workshop will focus on Diversity & Inclusion, with interactive Hip Hop activities such as beatmaking and song writing as a means of valuing multiculturalism and tolerance. The presentation will be hosted by Hip Hop For Change’s very own Education Director, Marlon Richardson (aka Unlearn The World) and Stephanie Liem.

