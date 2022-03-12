

"What's Wrong with the Closure of JFK Drive?" Is it a done deal? Find out!



Speakers: Karen Berniker, Access Programs Manager for de Young Museum, Pi Ra, Senior & Disability Transit Justice Coordinator, and Tomasita Medál, of Park Access 4 All. A discussion of the proposed JFK closure from a senior, disability, and transit justice perspective, and a history of conflicting interests of drivers, bikers, and walkers. What alternatives exist for pedestrian safety and car-free areas of Golden Gate Park without blocking access to museums, gardens, and other Park attractions? Get the latest on this controversy.



Zoom information:

ID 288 033 0680 Password 131457

Phone in at 1-669 900 9128, then punch in 288 033 0680 and #, then 131457 and punch # again

