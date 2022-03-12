top
"What's Wrong with the Closure of JFK Drive?" Is it a done deal?
Date Tuesday March 15
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Location Details
Zoom information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2880330680?pwd=VXlSdVBERFM3OFVuVGdrampVQkovUT09
ID 288 033 0680 Password 131457
Phone in at 1-669 900 9128, then punch in 288 033 0680 and #, then 131457 and punch # again
Tuesday, March 15, 1-3 PM, Gray Panther General Meeting,
"What's Wrong with the Closure of JFK Drive?" Is it a done deal? Find out!

Speakers: Karen Berniker, Access Programs Manager for de Young Museum, Pi Ra, Senior & Disability Transit Justice Coordinator, and Tomasita Medál, of Park Access 4 All. A discussion of the proposed JFK closure from a senior, disability, and transit justice perspective, and a history of conflicting interests of drivers, bikers, and walkers. What alternatives exist for pedestrian safety and car-free areas of Golden Gate Park without blocking access to museums, gardens, and other Park attractions? Get the latest on this controversy.

Zoom information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2880330680?pwd=VXlSdVBERFM3OFVuVGdrampVQkovUT09
ID 288 033 0680 Password 131457
Phone in at 1-669 900 9128, then punch in 288 033 0680 and #, then 131457 and punch # again
For more event information: https://sfgraypanthers.wordpress.com/

