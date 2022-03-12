From the Open-Publishing Calendar
On The 11th Anniversary of Fukushima: Action In San Francisco By NNA
On the 11th anniversary of Fukushima and the meltdown of 4 nuclear reactors a rally and speak out was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate.
On the 11th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear meltdowns, an action was held in San Francisco at the Japanese consulate to protest the continued efforts of the Japanese government to restart more nuclear plants and to release 1.4 million
tons of contaminated water into the Pacific ocean. The action was sponsored by No Nukes Action and was the 100th action on Fukushima.
Additional media:
New Voices In Japanese Politics & The Rise Of Taro Yamamoto & Reiwa With Tozen's Louis Carlet
https://youtu.be/e4jgxMIu40Q
"Shut Down All The Nukes" Rally In SF At Japanese Consulate
https://youtu.be/Ryi3vlyhLvw
The Pandemic & The Tokyo Olympics
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/the-pandemic-the-tokyo-olympics-crd
The Olympics, Fukushima & The Madness : An International Panel
https://youtu.be/-CSmimuWJyw
On The Tenth Year Of Fukushima, The Olympics & The Resignation Of Abe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAumSj1yz0o
Fukushima 2020 Olympics Nightmare: Is PM Abe Criminally Insane?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUX0pcUQOMs&t=129s
Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=3016s
Report From Fukushima And The Abe Government Expansion And Export Of Nuclear Plants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10weYriSSP8&t=59s
GE Nuclear Plant Inspector/Whistleblower Kei Sugaoko Speaks About Fukushima, GE & Obama
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJjbNw07OUA&t=276s
Mothers of Fukushima
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L94h124zMvA
Fukushima, Nuclear Power and Repression With Osaka Professor Masaki Shimoji
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKRvT3Ku_H0
For additional information:
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Production of Labor Video Project
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
