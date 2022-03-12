On the 11th anniversary of Fukushima and the meltdown of 4 nuclear reactors a rally and speak out was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate.

On the 11th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear meltdowns, an action was held in San Francisco at the Japanese consulate to protest the continued efforts of the Japanese government to restart more nuclear plants and to release 1.4 milliontons of contaminated water into the Pacific ocean. The action was sponsored by No Nukes Action and was the 100th action on Fukushima.