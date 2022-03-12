top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
On The 11th Anniversary of Fukushima: Action In San Francisco By NNA
by No Nukes Action
Saturday Mar 12th, 2022 9:30 AM
On the 11th anniversary of Fukushima and the meltdown of 4 nuclear reactors a rally and speak out was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate.
sm_img_5995.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
On the 11th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear meltdowns, an action was held in San Francisco at the Japanese consulate to protest the continued efforts of the Japanese government to restart more nuclear plants and to release 1.4 million
tons of contaminated water into the Pacific ocean. The action was sponsored by No Nukes Action and was the 100th action on Fukushima.

Additional media:

New Voices In Japanese Politics & The Rise Of Taro Yamamoto & Reiwa With Tozen's Louis Carlet
https://youtu.be/e4jgxMIu40Q

"Shut Down All The Nukes" Rally In SF At Japanese Consulate
https://youtu.be/Ryi3vlyhLvw

The Pandemic & The Tokyo Olympics
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/the-pandemic-the-tokyo-olympics-crd

The Olympics, Fukushima & The Madness : An International Panel
https://youtu.be/-CSmimuWJyw

On The Tenth Year Of Fukushima, The Olympics & The Resignation Of Abe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAumSj1yz0o

Fukushima 2020 Olympics Nightmare: Is PM Abe Criminally Insane?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUX0pcUQOMs&t=129s

Fukushima Never Again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU-Z4VLDGxU&t=3016s

Report From Fukushima And The Abe Government Expansion And Export Of Nuclear Plants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10weYriSSP8&t=59s

GE Nuclear Plant Inspector/Whistleblower Kei Sugaoko Speaks About Fukushima, GE & Obama
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJjbNw07OUA&t=276s

Mothers of Fukushima
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L94h124zMvA

Fukushima, Nuclear Power and Repression With Osaka Professor Masaki Shimoji
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKRvT3Ku_H0

For additional information:
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Production of Labor Video Project
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/AJIY0a-5NWE
§11 Years & No End To Fukushima
by No Nukes Action
Saturday Mar 12th, 2022 9:30 AM
sm_img_5985.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Eleven years and still there is no end in sight to the Fukushima disaster.
https://youtu.be/AJIY0a-5NWE
§Participants In Front Of Consulate
by No Nukes Action
Saturday Mar 12th, 2022 9:30 AM
sm_img_6007.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Part of the participants in front of the consulate.
https://youtu.be/AJIY0a-5NWE
§Fukushima Earth's Warning
by No Nukes Action
Saturday Mar 12th, 2022 9:30 AM
sm_img_5980.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Fukushima is a warning about the danger of nuclear power.
https://youtu.be/AJIY0a-5NWE
§100th Action At SF Japanese Consulate
by No Nukes Action
Saturday Mar 12th, 2022 9:30 AM
sm_img_5960.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
This was the 100th action at the Japanese consulate.
https://youtu.be/AJIY0a-5NWE
§No More Fukushima's
by No Nukes Action
Saturday Mar 12th, 2022 9:30 AM
sm_img_5949.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
No More Fukushima was one of the banners at the rally.
https://youtu.be/AJIY0a-5NWE
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 382.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code