The Soul of a Cyclist: Virtual Screening and Q&A with Filmmaker
Date Sunday May 22
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorFresno County Bicycle Coalition
Location Details
Virtual
You are invited to Fresno County Bicycle Coalition's 2nd Annual May is Bike Month Movie Event!

The Soul of a Cyclist - Award-winning film by Azorean filmmaker Nuno Tavares celebrates how bicycling brings people together, inspires joy, builds vibrant communities, and leads to a happier, more fulfilled life.

Enjoy a picturesque journey from the rolling hills of Lisbon, Portugal to the tweed filled streets of London, England, and meet all the charmingly quirky people who share a love of bicycles and bicycling. 73 minutes. English subtitles.

Nuno Tavares, director and filmmaker, will be joining us via Zoom from Portugal for Q & A.

Price: $5 (suggested donation)

sm_hq_banner_the_soul_of_a_cyclist_v6__1_.jpg
original image (8000x4500)
For more event information: https://fcbc-soul.eventbrite.com

Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 12th, 2022 3:23 AM
