You are invited to Fresno County Bicycle Coalition's 2nd Annual May is Bike Month Movie Event!



The Soul of a Cyclist - Award-winning film by Azorean filmmaker Nuno Tavares celebrates how bicycling brings people together, inspires joy, builds vibrant communities, and leads to a happier, more fulfilled life.



Enjoy a picturesque journey from the rolling hills of Lisbon, Portugal to the tweed filled streets of London, England, and meet all the charmingly quirky people who share a love of bicycles and bicycling. 73 minutes. English subtitles.



Nuno Tavares, director and filmmaker, will be joining us via Zoom from Portugal for Q & A.



Price: $5 (suggested donation)





