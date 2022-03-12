You are invited to Fresno County Bicycle Coalition's 2nd Annual May is Bike Month Movie Event!
The Soul of a Cyclist - Award-winning film by Azorean filmmaker Nuno Tavares celebrates how bicycling brings people together, inspires joy, builds vibrant communities, and leads to a happier, more fulfilled life.
Enjoy a picturesque journey from the rolling hills of Lisbon, Portugal to the tweed filled streets of London, England, and meet all the charmingly quirky people who share a love of bicycles and bicycling. 73 minutes. English subtitles.
Nuno Tavares, director and filmmaker, will be joining us via Zoom from Portugal for Q & A.
Price: $5 (suggested donation)
Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public Services
|The Soul of a Cyclist: Virtual Screening and Q&A with Filmmaker
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 22
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Fresno County Bicycle Coalition
|Location Details
|Virtual
For more event information: https://fcbc-soul.eventbrite.com
