Join us as we bring the footage from Imperial Dust (documentary) to the retailer (Costco) exposed in the film!
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a very small amount of walking, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
|Saturday March 12
|5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Screening
|Direct Action Everywhere
|sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Franklin Square Park
2600 17th St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/33dVFPFjE
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:26 PM
