Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. Join us as we bring the footage from Imperial Dust (documentary) to the retailer (Costco) exposed in the film!ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include a very small amount of walking, as well as standing. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email sfbay-protest [at] directactioneverywhere.com WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. If you're nervous, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly.---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we help build a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. For more event information: https://fb.me/e/33dVFPFjE

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 11th, 2022 5:26 PM