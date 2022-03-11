Freedom Socialist Party March Meeting
Russian and U.S. Hands Off Ukraine!
After years of mounting NATO and U.S. military presence to secure access to Eastern Europe and its resources, the Russian government has invaded Ukraine in its own imperialist offensive that has killed thousands. While it's clear that Putin's war is an immediate threat to Ukrainian workers' lives, NATO and the U.S. have no interest in bringing peace nor stability to the region.
Labor and anti-war activist Amy Gray-Schlink will provide a revolutionary feminist perspective on the conflict and discuss how U.S. working people can defend everyday Ukrainians, support Russian anti-war demonstrators and fight for immigrant, LGBTQ and Roma people facing the very worst of the conflict.
Sunday, March 27, 1pm
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk Street (at Ellis), San Francisco
In-person meeting with remote option. Vaccination/booster certification and masks required.
To attend by Zoom, register: https://bit.ly/FSP-Ukraine
For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareafsp [at] socialism.com, http://www.socialism.com
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Sunday March 27
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Meeting
Freedom Socialist Party
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. (at Ellis), San Francisco
(on #19, 31, 38, & 49 Muni lines, near Civic Center BART)
For more event information: http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 11th, 2022 4:12 PM
► ▼ IMC Network