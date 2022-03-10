From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 3/13/2022
|Climate and Militarism
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday March 13
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Sunflower Alliance
|action [at] sunflower-alliance.org
|Location Details
|Zoom -- For link, RSVP to action [at] sunflower-alliance.org
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 9:32 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network