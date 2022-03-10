This training will take participants through many of the strategies, tools and considerations of direct action, including power and privilege, de-escalation, blockades, legal, direct action organizing models, and the opportunity to form affinity groups.
WHEN: Sunday, March 13th, 1230pm-430pm
WHO: Mt. Diablo Rising Tide, Oil and Gas Action Network and Direct Action Everywhere.
COVID Protocols: Please stay home if you have tested + for COVID, have COVID symptons or have been exposed to someone who has tested + for COVID.
We'll be in an inside/outside space. Part of the time in a warehouse with high ceilings with a large rollup door and lots of ventilation. But, we're asking people to still practice social distancing and wear a mask. We'll provide masks for folks who need one.
If lockdowns, etc. occur due to the new variant, we may cancel.
BRING: Comfy shoes, a bottle of water, layered clothing (it'll likely start as a warm day and get cooler closer to the end), a snack, a yard chair (if you have one) and a pen/paper or some other way to take notes.
Co-sponsored by Mt. Diablo Rising Tide, Oil and Gas Action Network, Direct Action Everywhere, and Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area.
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/oakland-non-violent-direct-action-training/?fbclid=IwAR3NavQx_AHGof1ZrLj2VIfgHMxdlzqlvLpPmNDPg8aghkr5x9AWp1lKepM
Facebook event page: https://fb.me/e/2TsxVB3H7
|Sunday March 13
|12:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Direct Action Everywhere
|1601 18th St, Oakland, CA 94607-1632, United States
