Other





Link to Register:



Parking will be available at Lot 101; for information about getting to the Quarry Amphitheater, please visit



For additional information or access needs, please contact Jemzi Ortiz, AIRC Program Coordinator, at mailto: The UC Santa Cruz American Indian Resource Center invites you to IndigeFest 2022: Celebrating Indigenous Cultures of the Americas on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 12 pm- 3 pm at the Quarry Amphitheater. An afternoon of performances, music, food, and fun with a raffle and opportunities to learn about the Indigenous communities on campus, in Santa Cruz, and beyond! Music from KZSC 88.1 FM and food & refreshments from Cowell Coffee Shop!Link to Register: http://bit.ly/INDIGEFESTRSVP Parking will be available at Lot 101; for information about getting to the Quarry Amphitheater, please visit http://bit.ly/QuarryMaps For additional information or access needs, please contact Jemzi Ortiz, AIRC Program Coordinator, at mailto: jortizfr [at] ucsc.edu For more event information: https://calendar.ucsc.edu/event/ndigefest_...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 8:16 PM