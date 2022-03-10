The UC Santa Cruz American Indian Resource Center invites you to IndigeFest 2022: Celebrating Indigenous Cultures of the Americas on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 12 pm- 3 pm at the Quarry Amphitheater. An afternoon of performances, music, food, and fun with a raffle and opportunities to learn about the Indigenous communities on campus, in Santa Cruz, and beyond! Music from KZSC 88.1 FM and food & refreshments from Cowell Coffee Shop!
Link to Register: http://bit.ly/INDIGEFESTRSVP
Parking will be available at Lot 101; for information about getting to the Quarry Amphitheater, please visit http://bit.ly/QuarryMaps.
For additional information or access needs, please contact Jemzi Ortiz, AIRC Program Coordinator, at mailto:jortizfr [at] ucsc.edu.
IndigeFest 2022: Celebrating Indigenous Cultures of the Americas
Saturday April 02
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Other
American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Quarry Amphitheater, UC Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://calendar.ucsc.edu/event/ndigefest_...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 8:16 PM
