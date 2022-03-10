top
We Are Not Animals, Book Talk with Martin Rizzo-Martinez
Date Saturday March 12
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Museum of Art & History
Location Details
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St., Santa Cruz
By examining historical records and drawing on oral histories and the work of anthropologists, archaeologists, ecologists, and psychologists, We Are Not Animals sets out to answer questions regarding who the Indigenous people in the Santa Cruz region were and how they survived through the nineteenth century. Between 1770 and 1900 the linguistically and culturally diverse Ohlone and Yokuts tribes adapted to and expressed themselves politically and culturally through three distinct colonial encounters with Spain, Mexico, and the United States. In We Are Not Animals, Martin Rizzo-Martinez traces tribal, familial, and kinship networks through the missions’ chancery registry records to reveal stories of individuals and families and shows how ethnic and tribal differences and politics shaped strategies of survival within the diverse population that came to live at Mission Santa Cruz.

We Are Not Animals illuminates the stories of Indigenous individuals and families to reveal how Indigenous politics informed each of their choices within a context of immense loss and violent disruption.

The book includes a forward by Chairman Valentin Lopez, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band.

About the Author: Martin Rizzo-Martinez is the California State Parks historian for the Santa Cruz District.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1127619634...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Mar 10th, 2022 8:08 PM
