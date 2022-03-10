From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Related Categories:

South African Striking Clover Workers Occupy IDC Offices by GIWUSA

South African striking Clover workers today occupied the IDC offices to call for the removal of the billionaire Israeli Wertheim family from control of the largest dairy in South Africa and for it to be run by the workers under workers control

3/10/22

Clover workers have now occupied the offices of IDC to demand that DTI/IDC buy out CBC/MILCO out of Clover, following collapse of the successive Negotiations with Clover/MILCO management.



We demand public ownership of Clover, withdrawal of police from Clover factories- state police cannot act as the company security, and withdrawal of all austerity measures in Clover.

If the bosses of Clover cannot afford our rejection of 62 percent wage cuts, we cannot afford them.

GIWUSA President

Mametlwe Sebei

For Financial Support To Clover GIWUSA

Mark all contributions as "STRIKE SUPPORT":

Account name: GIWUSA

Bank: Nedbank

Swift code

Account No: 1180111508

Account type: Cheque account

Branch Code: 10210900

Bank Branch Address: 296 VICTORIA ROAD, , SALT RIVER ; City: WESTERN CAPE

Reference: Strike Support

OR

PayPal:

Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei

https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8

5,000 South African workers are on strike against the Israeli owned Clover Dairy company and are facing a massive union busting attack including mass layoffs and wage cuts according to the General Industrial Workers Union Of South Africa GIWUSA president Mametlwe Sebei. He discusses the role of the company as the largest dairy company in South Africa and the take-over by the billionaire Israeli Wertheim family. The family owns Milco, the Isreal Central Bottling Company CBC

which has the franchise in Israel for Coca-Cola and the Mizrahi bank which is the third largest

bank in Israel. According to Sebei, despite protests from SAFTU, COSATU, GIWUSA and the Food and Allied Workers Union along with the South African Palestinian solidarity movement the ANCRamaphosa government approved the sale to this Israeli company. The company funds racist rightwing parties and the Israeli Defense Forces IDF reported Sebei and also has funded

settlements in occupied Palestinian lands as well as providing Coca-Cola to these illegal settlements. The company is shutting down Clover production plants throughout the country and is planning to import Israeli product to South Africa destroying the rural communities dependent on the plants and making South Africa reliant on Israel for dairy products. The unions are calling for nationalization of the company and for workers control to not only protect jobs but the critical food production in South Africa from being destroyed by the Wertheim family. Sebei and the unions are also calling for an International day of solidarity on January 25, 2022 at all Israeli embassies, consulates, South African embassies and Coca-Cola franchises around

the world to show solidarity with their struggle. This interview was done on 1/17/22

For additional media:

South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires

he Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family





SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts

Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase



Striking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalization of Clover South Africa’s largest dairy company forced to shutdown plant after workers test positive for COVID-19



Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid



Solidarity with Striking Clover Workers in South Africa!



WorkWeek



Labor Video Project South African Striking Clover Workers Occupy IDC Offices3/10/22Clover workers have now occupied the offices of IDC to demand that DTI/IDC buy out CBC/MILCO out of Clover, following collapse of the successive Negotiations with Clover/MILCO management.We demand public ownership of Clover, withdrawal of police from Clover factories- state police cannot act as the company security, and withdrawal of all austerity measures in Clover.If the bosses of Clover cannot afford our rejection of 62 percent wage cuts, we cannot afford them.GIWUSA PresidentMametlwe SebeiFor Financial Support To Clover GIWUSAMark all contributions as "STRIKE SUPPORT":Account name: GIWUSABank: NedbankSwift codeAccount No: 1180111508Account type: Cheque accountBranch Code: 10210900Bank Branch Address: 296 VICTORIA ROAD, , SALT RIVER ; City: WESTERN CAPEReference: Strike SupportORPayPal: workerssolidarityfund [at] gmail.com Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei5,000 South African workers are on strike against the Israeli owned Clover Dairy company and are facing a massive union busting attack including mass layoffs and wage cuts according to the General Industrial Workers Union Of South Africa GIWUSA president Mametlwe Sebei. He discusses the role of the company as the largest dairy company in South Africa and the take-over by the billionaire Israeli Wertheim family. The family owns Milco, the Isreal Central Bottling Company CBCwhich has the franchise in Israel for Coca-Cola and the Mizrahi bank which is the third largestbank in Israel. According to Sebei, despite protests from SAFTU, COSATU, GIWUSA and the Food and Allied Workers Union along with the South African Palestinian solidarity movement the ANCRamaphosa government approved the sale to this Israeli company. The company funds racist rightwing parties and the Israeli Defense Forces IDF reported Sebei and also has fundedsettlements in occupied Palestinian lands as well as providing Coca-Cola to these illegal settlements. The company is shutting down Clover production plants throughout the country and is planning to import Israeli product to South Africa destroying the rural communities dependent on the plants and making South Africa reliant on Israel for dairy products. The unions are calling for nationalization of the company and for workers control to not only protect jobs but the critical food production in South Africa from being destroyed by the Wertheim family. Sebei and the unions are also calling for an International day of solidarity on January 25, 2022 at all Israeli embassies, consulates, South African embassies and Coca-Cola franchises aroundthe world to show solidarity with their struggle. This interview was done on 1/17/22For additional media:South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozYT he Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQClover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to.../ ...SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts https://imemc.org/.../south-african-trade-unions-say-no.../Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNDpKxhuV74Day 2 –Members of GIWUSA and FAWU strike for decent annual wage increase https://omny.fm/.../shop-stewards-corner-charles-phahla...Striking South Africa GIWUSA and FAWU Clover members call for the nationalization of Clover https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awQUr5o4Ais Striking GIWUSA and FAWU members are calling for among other things, the nationalization of Clover South Africa’s largest dairy company forced to shutdown plant after workers test positive for COVID-19 https://peoplesdispatch.org/.../south-africas-largest.../Clover SA workers march to the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria: Charles Phahla https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zep1CTeX7hE Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets In 2010-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSkFor additional information:Solidarity with Striking Clover Workers in South Africa! https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSe4H3FGmOu8.../viewform WorkWeek https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radioProduction ofLabor Video Project http://www.labormedia.net https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8

§ Clover Workers Occupation For Workers Control Of Company by GIWUSA





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7391304347826" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/03/10/clover_occupation_of_idc_3-10-22.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/03/10/clover_occupation_of_idc_3-10-22.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/03/10/clover_occupation_of_idc_3-10-22.mp4" title="download video: clover_occupation_of_idc_..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/03/10/clover_occupation_of_idc_3-10-22.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video> Workers Occupied the South African IDC offices to demand the expulsion of the Zionists billionaire Wertheim owners from Clover and South Africa and for workers control of the largest dairy of South Africa https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8