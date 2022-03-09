Our meeting topic is "Why Does Redistricting Matter?" Calvin Welch will provide information about redistricting and why it is important for you, friends, family, and community members to participate in the process. Redistricting determines supervisory district boundaries. We have also invited Supervisor Dean Preston to give his perspective on both State and City redistricting.



This is the next general meeting of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council, Thursday night, March 10, starting at 7:00 p.m.







