Our meeting topic is "Why Does Redistricting Matter?" Calvin Welch will provide information about redistricting and why it is important for you, friends, family, and community members to participate in the process. Redistricting determines supervisory district boundaries. We have also invited Supervisor Dean Preston to give his perspective on both State and City redistricting.
This is the next general meeting of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council, Thursday night, March 10, starting at 7:00 p.m.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 3/10/2022
|Redistricting - It's Important!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday March 10
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Tes Welborn
|Location Details
|
This will be an online meeting. Here are the instructions for joining: To join the meeting, click on this link:
https://zoom.us/j/97001985280?pwd=Nkx2UVFPSTRVWGVXUVZEbFRkb0xwQT09
Or, with the Zoom app:
Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544
Zoom also provided these telephone numbers. These are not toll-free numbers. Check with your phone company before you incur charges:
The closest dial-in number is:
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544
Other phone numbers are here: https://zoom.us/u/acJ3FRWOWk
|
For more event information: http://www.hanc-sf.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 9th, 2022 11:23 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network