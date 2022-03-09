top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Redistricting - It's Important!
Date Thursday March 10
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorTes Welborn
Location Details
This will be an online meeting. Here are the instructions for joining: To join the meeting, click on this link:
https://zoom.us/j/97001985280?pwd=Nkx2UVFPSTRVWGVXUVZEbFRkb0xwQT09

Or, with the Zoom app:

Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544

Zoom also provided these telephone numbers. These are not toll-free numbers. Check with your phone company before you incur charges:

The closest dial-in number is:
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 970 0198 5280
Passcode: 333544

Other phone numbers are here: https://zoom.us/u/acJ3FRWOWk


Our meeting topic is "Why Does Redistricting Matter?" Calvin Welch will provide information about redistricting and why it is important for you, friends, family, and community members to participate in the process. Redistricting determines supervisory district boundaries. We have also invited Supervisor Dean Preston to give his perspective on both State and City redistricting.

This is the next general meeting of the Haight Ashbury Neighborhood Council, Thursday night, March 10, starting at 7:00 p.m.


For more event information: http://www.hanc-sf.org

