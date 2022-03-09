top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 3/25/2022
Sacramento: Global Climate Strike - Rally for Climate Crisis & Indigenous Justice
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday March 25
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMCYC, Pomo Land Back, FFF, more
Location Details
West Steps of California State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814.

This is a peaceful rally for climate justice and racial justice.
GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE

Sacramento Rally for Climate Crisis & Indigenous Justice at California State Capitol

Who: Youth and allies

Where: West Steps of California State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

When: Friday, March 25, 2022 @ 1 PM - 4 PM PT

Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaIbi5SPY7L/

MCYC: https://www.the-mcyc.org/

Pomo Land Back: https://www.pomolandback.com/

This peaceful march is part of a global day of climate emergency & racial justice action: https://fridaysforfuture.org/march25/


Mendocino County Youth for Climate is so excited to announce our school strike on
March 25th! We are joining @fridaysforfuture in their global strike on the 25th by setting up our own California strike.

We are striking school and going to the California State Capitol to support #PomoLandBack in
Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF), Ukiah, CA. Thank you so much to @tribal_chairman for organizing with our organizers to show us that youth can be
impactful activists and make important change.

We need as many people to show up as possible to support the Pomo in their fight for land back. This is first and foremost a fight for land back, but we are also striking school for climate.

This is our future and our chance to tell our legislators that we need real climate action, NOW!


DM us at https://www.the-mcyc.org/ for more info or to organize a school strike at your own school.

screenshot_2022-03-09_at_10-58-05_pomo_land_back.png
For more event information: https://www.the-mcyc.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 9th, 2022 10:59 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 377.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code