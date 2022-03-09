GLOBAL CLIMATE STRIKE
Sacramento Rally for Climate Crisis & Indigenous Justice at California State Capitol
Who: Youth and allies
Where: West Steps of California State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
When: Friday, March 25, 2022 @ 1 PM - 4 PM PT
Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaIbi5SPY7L/
MCYC: https://www.the-mcyc.org/
Pomo Land Back: https://www.pomolandback.com/
This peaceful march is part of a global day of climate emergency & racial justice action: https://fridaysforfuture.org/march25/
Mendocino County Youth for Climate is so excited to announce our school strike on
March 25th! We are joining @fridaysforfuture in their global strike on the 25th by setting up our own California strike.
We are striking school and going to the California State Capitol to support #PomoLandBack in
Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF), Ukiah, CA. Thank you so much to @tribal_chairman for organizing with our organizers to show us that youth can be
impactful activists and make important change.
We need as many people to show up as possible to support the Pomo in their fight for land back. This is first and foremost a fight for land back, but we are also striking school for climate.
This is our future and our chance to tell our legislators that we need real climate action, NOW!
DM us at https://www.the-mcyc.org/ for more info or to organize a school strike at your own school.
For more event information: https://www.the-mcyc.org/
