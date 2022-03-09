



Sacramento Rally for Climate Crisis & Indigenous Justice at California State Capitol



Who: Youth and allies



Where: West Steps of California State Capitol, 1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814



When: Friday, March 25, 2022 @ 1 PM - 4 PM PT



Post:



MCYC:



Pomo Land Back:



This peaceful march is part of a global day of climate emergency & racial justice action:





Mendocino County Youth for Climate is so excited to announce our school strike on

March 25th! We are joining @fridaysforfuture in their global strike on the 25th by setting up our own California strike.



We are striking school and going to the California State Capitol to support #PomoLandBack in

Jackson Demonstration State Forest (JDSF), Ukiah, CA. Thank you so much to @tribal_chairman for organizing with our organizers to show us that youth can be

impactful activists and make important change.



We need as many people to show up as possible to support the Pomo in their fight for land back. This is first and foremost a fight for land back, but we are also striking school for climate.



This is our future and our chance to tell our legislators that we need real climate action, NOW!





DM us at



