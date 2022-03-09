



Quién: Jóvenes y aliados en apoyo de la justicia climática y la justicia racial



Donde: Embarcadero Plaza, Market St y Steuart St, San Francisco, CA 94105, luego marche a BlackRock e ICE



Fecha y hora: Viernes 25 de marzo de 2022 de 10 am - 2 pm



más información:



FB información:



Esta marcha pacífica es parte de un día global de acción de emergencia climática:



San Francisco: Marcha global por el clima y la justicia racial

​



Desde BlackRock a ICE, ¡no más beneficios de nuestro dolor!



El viernes 25 de marzo, invitamos a todos los jóvenes y aliados a unirnos en una marcha no violenta para llamar la atención de aquellos que se están beneficiando de la destrucción del clima y de la supremacía blanca.



Mientras que el IPCC nos advierte de la urgencia de la acción climática, mientras que la temporada de incendios en California se convierte en todo el año, mientras que cada vez más de nosotros sufrimos de asma, mientras que los derechos humanos son violados en la frontera y en el sistema penitenciario, y mientras que las guerras se libran en todo el mundo por el acceso al petróleo y al gas, los jóvenes se están levantando.



Decimos personas, no beneficios. Decimos que nadie es desechable. Decimos que los refugiados climáticos y los inmigrantes merecen un camino hacia la ciudadanía y que la política inhumana e ilegal de "Permanecer en México" debe terminar. Decimos que BlackRock debe dejar de invertir en combustibles fósiles y deforestación especialmente en el amazon. Decimos que CalSTRS y la Asociación de Maestros de California no deben seguir esperando mientras sus fondos de pensiones pagan por este caos. Decimos que la justicia climática es la justicia de los migrantes, la soberanía indígena, la justicia económica y la desinversión en la destrucción.



El 25 de marzo, por favor, únete a nosotros y trae a todas las personas con las que vayas a la escuela, trabajes o sigas en las redes sociales. Nos necesitamos todos.





In English:



From BlackRock to ICE, no more profits from our pain!



On Friday, March 25th, a Global Day of Action, we invite all youth and allies to join us in a

non-violent march calling out those who are profiting from climate destruction and white supremacy.



As the IPCC warns us of the urgency of climate action, as California fire season becomes year round, as more and more of us suffer from asthma, as human rights are violated at the border and in the prison system, and as wars are fought around the world over access to oil and gas, young people are rising up.



We know these issues are connected. Many people crossing the border into the US are in some way fleeing climate breakdown, or the effects of the extractive economy. When companies like Blackrock finance forest destruction, people flee while the whole earth suffers. When Indigenous rights are violated, our ecology is destabilized and our world becomes more dangerous. When we depend on fossil fuels, militarization increases and people on the front lines suffer the most. When fighting climate change we must find solutions to rebuild the entire system in order to get rid of the climate crisis.



We say People Not Profit. We say No One Is Disposable.We say climate refugees and immigrants deserve a pathway to citizenship and that the inhumane and illegal "Remain In Mexico" policy must end. We say BlackRock must stop investing in fossil fuels, deforestation, and destruction. We say CalSTRS and the California Teachers Association must no longer stand by while their pension funds pay for this chaos. We say climate justice is migrant justice is indigenous sovereignty is economic justice is divestment from destruction.



We are standing up for our lives, for our neighbors, for our future, for our planet. On March 25th, please join us, and bring everyone you go to school with, work with, or follow on social media. We need all of us.

