Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
First Ever Oscar Grant Day Celebrated at Oakland City Hall
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
Thirteen years after his death, the city of Oakland proclaimed February 27 as Oscar Grant Day. Oscar would have been 36 years old this February 27, had he not been murdered by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle on January 1, 2009. The first ever Oscar Grant Day was celebrated in front of Oakland city hall on February 26.
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_01.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
[Photo: Oscar's mother Wanda Johnson opens the event in front of Oakland city hall.]


On February 1, the Oakland city council adopted a resolution commemorating Oscar Julius Grant III — designating February 27 as Oscar Grant Day forevermore — and recognizing his mother Reverend Wanda R. Johnson for her tireless work in the community. Councilmember Tara Reid recommended the measure and it passed with the votes of Carroll Fife, Noel Gallo, Dan Kalb, Rebecca Kaplan, Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, and Nikki Fortunato Bas.

On January 1, every year since his passing, Oscar's family, friends, and supportive community members gather for a vigil at the Fruitvale BART station. The weather has always been perfect and not once in thirteen years has it rained on a vigil. The same held for the first ever Oscar Grant Day.

The plaza at city hall was originally dubbed Oscar Grant plaza in 2011 by Occupy Oakland participants, because it was a central gathering spot during years of Oscar Grant demonstrations, so it's appropriate that the first Oscar Grant Day was held in the plaza amphitheater that (unofficially) carries his name.

With only a few weeks to plan the first Oscar Grant Day, community members stepped up to help Wanda and the Oscar Grant Foundation organize the event, donating their time, food, and more. Wanda promised those in attendance that the next one in 2023 will be even bigger and better.


Check out Indybay's archive of the Justice for Oscar Grant movement, which includes thousands of posts, photos, videos, audio, court records, and more:
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§City of Oakland proclamation of Oscar Grant Day
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
oscargrantday_oakland-citycouncil-proclamation_2022-02-01_signed.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (59.7KB)
Resolved February 1, 2022 (PDF source)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Event MC Stephen Parker
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_02.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Wanda opens the day with song
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_03.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Reverend Richard Hayes, Georgia Baker-Davis, and Kadesta Prothro sing
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_04.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Professional sound system with two soundboards, this one and another by stage
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_05.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Oakland Public Library bike cart
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_06.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Lend a Hand Foundation, giving away children's backpacks, books, and toys
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_07.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
http://www.LendAHandFoundation.org
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Oscar Grant Foundation library
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_08.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Providing free hot food for attendees
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_09.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Free food from church
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_10.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Drums
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_11.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Speaker
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_12.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Pouring libations for Oscar and other lives lost too young
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_13.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Robin Hodge sings
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_14.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Elaine Brown recounts the struggle for justice for Oscar Grant
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_15.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Staffer reads city of Oakland proclamation declaring Oscar Grant Day
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_16.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Wanda expresses gratitude for proclamation honoring her son's life
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_17.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Cephus Johnson, Oscar's uncle
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_18.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Pamela Price, candidate for Alameda County DA, June 7, 2022
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:00 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_19.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
http://www.pamelaprice4da.com
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Turf Ink fists up
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_20.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
creative dance

creative dance
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Turf Ink creative dance
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_21.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Jimmie Wilson, Alameda County District Attorney candidate
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_22.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
http://www.jimmiewilsonforda.com
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Young Queens of Antioch Unified School District
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_23.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Young Queens synchronized move
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_24.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Church hiphop
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_25.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Reverend
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_26.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Loren Taylor, current Oakland city council member, mayoral candidate for November 2022
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_27.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Cat Brooks, activist, radio host, and artist reads poem written to her daughter at 3-years-old
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_28.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
http://www.justiceteams.org
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Mista Fab, hiphop artist and activist, speaks about predjudice young Black men face
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_29.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Project 4 Band perform flawless covers of R&B classics, plus Dr Dre's California Love
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_30.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
http://www.project4band.com
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Robin Spencer and the Peace Choir
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_31.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Robin Spencer
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_32.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Nancy Young, the city of Tracy’s first African-American mayor
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_33.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Project 4 back with Rick James' Super Freak
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_34.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! leads Project 4 for a few numbers
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_35.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Giving thanks to the crowd
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_36.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Project 4 doing some Prince
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_37.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Guitar solo
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_38.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Reverend Wanda closes the day with prayer
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:02 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_39.jpg
original image (1200x1600)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Oscar's grandmother, mother Wanda
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:20 PM
sm_oscargrantday_20220226_40.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
§Artwork promoting Oscar Grant Day 2022
by Dave Id
Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 11:45 PM
sm_oscargrantday_2022-flier.jpg
original image (1170x1149)
https://www.indybay.org/oscargrant
Add Your Comments
