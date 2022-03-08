From the Open-Publishing Calendar
First Ever Oscar Grant Day Celebrated at Oakland City Hall
Thirteen years after his death, the city of Oakland proclaimed February 27 as Oscar Grant Day. Oscar would have been 36 years old this February 27, had he not been murdered by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle on January 1, 2009. The first ever Oscar Grant Day was celebrated in front of Oakland city hall on February 26.
[Photo: Oscar's mother Wanda Johnson opens the event in front of Oakland city hall.]
On February 1, the Oakland city council adopted a resolution commemorating Oscar Julius Grant III — designating February 27 as Oscar Grant Day forevermore — and recognizing his mother Reverend Wanda R. Johnson for her tireless work in the community. Councilmember Tara Reid recommended the measure and it passed with the votes of Carroll Fife, Noel Gallo, Dan Kalb, Rebecca Kaplan, Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, and Nikki Fortunato Bas.
On January 1, every year since his passing, Oscar's family, friends, and supportive community members gather for a vigil at the Fruitvale BART station. The weather has always been perfect and not once in thirteen years has it rained on a vigil. The same held for the first ever Oscar Grant Day.
The plaza at city hall was originally dubbed Oscar Grant plaza in 2011 by Occupy Oakland participants, because it was a central gathering spot during years of Oscar Grant demonstrations, so it's appropriate that the first Oscar Grant Day was held in the plaza amphitheater that (unofficially) carries his name.
With only a few weeks to plan the first Oscar Grant Day, community members stepped up to help Wanda and the Oscar Grant Foundation organize the event, donating their time, food, and more. Wanda promised those in attendance that the next one in 2023 will be even bigger and better.
Check out Indybay's archive of the Justice for Oscar Grant movement, which includes thousands of posts, photos, videos, audio, court records, and more:
