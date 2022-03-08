From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|34th birthday party for Slingshot collective
|Date
|Sunday March 13
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Slingshot collective
|Location Details
|Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena
|
For more event information: http://slingshotcollective.org
