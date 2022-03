Where: Crescent Lawn, UC Berkeley

When: Saturday, March 12th, 11am ~ 12:30pm

What: Community meetup



If you cannot join in person you can join on Zoom at 11:15am, the Zoom link is dxe.io/meetupzoom



- We encourage you to take public transit if possible, the lawn is just two blocks from Downtown Berkeley BART station.

- Dogs and other companion animals are welcome at this event!

- There will be brunch and coffee for suggested donation, please bring your own reusable plate and cup if possible!



Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠

Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy

and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook



