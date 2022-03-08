Open mic for prose and poetry celebrating non-violent resistance to Putin's aggression.



Challenge the Russian Orthodox Church leadership to admonish Putin to exhibit Christ-style fellowship with Ukraine.



Ditto "The West."



Pledge to reduce gas and petrol use by 1/3rd to ease erstwhile demand for Putin's fossil fuels.



Countering violence is not free. Putin considers non-violent resistance to aggression an act of war. Non-violent resistance = a boycott of Putin's fossil fuels.

