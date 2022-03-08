Open mic for prose and poetry celebrating non-violent resistance to Putin's aggression.
Challenge the Russian Orthodox Church leadership to admonish Putin to exhibit Christ-style fellowship with Ukraine.
Ditto "The West."
Pledge to reduce gas and petrol use by 1/3rd to ease erstwhile demand for Putin's fossil fuels.
Countering violence is not free. Putin considers non-violent resistance to aggression an act of war. Non-violent resistance = a boycott of Putin's fossil fuels.
|Date
|Wednesday March 09
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
Corner of Moutrie and Cortland
500 Cortland Avenue
San Francisco, CA
|
For more event information: http://www.LeonPhat.com
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 8th, 2022 12:51 PM
