The War Against Workers In Oakland & The War In Ukraine With ILWU Local 10 BA Aaron Wright
Aaron Wright, a ILWU Local 10 business agent talks about the continuing struggle against the privatization of the Howard terminal in the Port Of Oakland by the billionaire owner of the A's and the GAP John Fisher. He reports that the Democratic politicians are not only supporting it but planning on giving him $800 million in tax dollars for he development project.
He also discusses the war in Ukraine and who was behind it.
Aaron Wright, a business agent of ILWU Local 10 talks about the battle against privatization at the port of Oakland being pushed by the A's and GAP billionaire owner John Fisher. He discusses the role of the Democratic Party in pushing to give hundreds of dollars in tax funding for this billionaires development project in Howard's Terminal. Wright says this development will destroy the working port of Oakland.
He also discusses the war in Ukraine and the role of the United States in arming and moving to surround Russia with US NATO armed countries on the border of Russia. Wright also talks about the role of the US in training Nazis in Ukraine and the role of the US in supplying over $5 billion in overthrowing the Ukraine government in 2014 using the Nazi Anzov brigade which the US armed and trained.
This interview was done on 3/7/22.
Additional media:
The AFL-CIO, Privatization, Ukraine, NED & Imperialism
https://youtu.be/ctm4c_OnRYU
US Capitalism, The Ukraine & Imperialism With George Wright
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaiwLrziyM
US Privatization Of Ukraine, Puerto Rico, PG&E & The Natalie Jeresko Ana Montosantos Connections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvHNktE-kAA
CIA and American Labor: The Subversion of the AFL-CIO's Foreign Policy
https://archive.org/stream/CIAAndAmericanLabor/CIA%20and%20American%20Labor_djvu.txt
Victor Reuther Solidarity of Subversion AFL-CIO CIA
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200420037-8.pdf
“All-Ukrainian Strike” as the big fake of Euromaidan CIA AFL-CIO
Mikhail Volynets, KVPU President (The Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine)
https://www.criticatac.ro/lefteast/all-ukrainian-strike-as-the-big-fake-of-euromaidan/
To Build a Left-Wing Unionism, We Must Reckon With the AFL-CIO’s Imperialist Past
http://inthesetimes.com/working/entry/22245/left-wing-union-afl-cio-imperialism
From Socialism to Neoliberalism: A Story of Capture (Part 2 of 2)
https://deterritorialinvestigations.wordpress.com/2013/07/24/from-socialism-to-neoliberalism-a-story-of-capture-part-2-of-2/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow(at)gmail.com
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
