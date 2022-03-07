At Window on the Bay, Demonstrators Demand Peace in Ukraine by Peace Coalition of Monterey County



More than 60 people gathered on Sunday, March 6th at Window on the Bay in Monterey, CA to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they face the terror of war with Russia.

Photos: Simona Martin, ProBonoPhoto.

Please credit the photographer.



Sunday's Monterey Rally was part of the massive anti-war “Global Day of Action” that was attended by thousands of protestors on four continents and organized by CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the No To NATO network.



The local event was sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County member organizations: Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch, and the Monterey Peace and Justice Center. The coalition recognizes that the current crisis in Ukraine represents decades of U.S. policy decisions and government actions that have only contributed to the building of antagonisms and aggressions between countries. They recognize that, furthermore, the U.S. has a responsibility to pursue genuine diplomacy, to push for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal, and to press other nations to pursue the same.



