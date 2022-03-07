top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Anti-War
Palo Alto Calls for Peace in Ukraine Noon and Night Pt. II
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
Enthusiasm is high in Palo Alto, California for supporting the people of Ukraine. On March 6, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom organized a noon action near the entrance of Stanford University. In the evening of the same day, Multifaith Voices for Peace led a second vigil.
sm_ukrainejoblueyellowe.jpg
original image (5184x3888)
All photos by Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto.
Please credit the photographer.

These photos are of the noon event organized by Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Peninsula/Palo Alto chapter.

Co-sponsors of the event were:
Peninsula Peace and Justice Center
Mountain View Voices for Peace
San Mateo Peace Action
Raging Grannies Action League
§End the Nuclear Era
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainenoonwilpfsign.jpg
original image (4860x3231)
§Raging Grannies stand with war resisters
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainejoresister4ig.jpg
original image (3888x3587)
§A Raging Granny peers out from behind the sign she made
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainejo4marywilson.jpg
original image (3656x4057)
§Protesters wore blue and yellow
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukranejogrngroup4.jpg
original image (4802x2753)
§Read this
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainejudyfriend.jpg
original image (3888x5184)
§Ukranians on the corner
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukraineukraniansgu.jpg
original image (3514x3855)
§Embarcadero at El Camino Real
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainetandc.jpg
original image (5152x2664)
§Stanford Billboard Beyond
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainestanford.jpg
original image (4962x2978)
§Is there a chance?
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainechance.jpg
original image (2974x3497)
§No one wants war!
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainesignimade1.jpg
original image (3135x4611)
Not Ukranians, not Russians, not Americans. The People do not want war!
§No to NATO expansion
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainenonato.jpg
original image (3262x2994)
§No Nukes
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainetoyo.jpg
original image (3320x3888)
§A different opinion than that of the Global Day of Action Organizers
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainesky.jpg
original image (1350x1502)
Global Day of Action was organized by CodePink and allies
§on message
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_signimade2.jpg
original image (3888x3098)
§WILPF
by Gail Schreuter
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 3:27 PM
sm_ukrainewilpfrealsign.jpg
original image (4411x3173)
