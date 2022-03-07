Palo Alto Calls for Peace in Ukraine Noon and Night Pt. II by Gail Schreuter



Enthusiasm is high in Palo Alto, California for supporting the people of Ukraine. On March 6, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom organized a noon action near the entrance of Stanford University. In the evening of the same day, Multifaith Voices for Peace led a second vigil.

All photos by Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto.

Please credit the photographer.



These photos are of the noon event organized by Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, Peninsula/Palo Alto chapter.



Co-sponsors of the event were:

Peninsula Peace and Justice Center

Mountain View Voices for Peace

San Mateo Peace Action

Raging Grannies Action League

