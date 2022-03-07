Challenging Colonialism s01e03 Full Episode (+p.iv) by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom



s01e03 Weapons of Mass Destruction Full Episode: Removing Dams and Restoring Salmon Duration 1:47:56

Challenging Colonialism amplifies Indigenous perspectives on issues of concern to native Californian communities.

Dams, deemed Weapons of Mass Destruction by Chief Caleen Sisk, have devastated Salmon populations and the communities whose histories have been in relationship with Salmon since time immemorial. Compiled into one full episode examining the negative environmental and cultural impact of dams, Challenging Colonialism highlights the Indigenous-led movement to remove them.



Part I: Dams and Colonization explores the Indigenous-led movement to restore Salmon in California rivers through dam removal.



Part II: A History of Resistance defines dams as a colonial project, and centers Indigenous science in the historical and ongoing indigenous resistance to eco-genocide.



Part III: Indigenous Self-Determination gives context to the larger water system--and its boosters, defenders, and profiteers.



Part IV: The Salmon Return ends this extended episode with a story of hope, sharing a ceremony for the return of salmon to Amah Mutsun waters after the removal of a small dam in Northern Santa Cruz County.



Interviewees:

Ron Reed (Karuk)

Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)

Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning

Dr. Kari Norgaard

Craig Tucker

Chief Caleen Sisk (Winnemem Wintu)

Sheridan Enomoto

Marc Dadigan

Tina Calderon (Gabrieliño-Tongva and Chumash)

Joe Calderon (Tongva/Chumash

Carolyn Rodriguez (Amah Mutsun)

Steven Pratt (Amah Mutsun)

Elijah Catalan

Mike Grone

Josh Thunder Little (Lakota)



Credits:

Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom

All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez

Music written, performed, and recorded by G. Gonzales

Sounds of Mill Creek flowing after the dam removal recorded and shared by Carolyn Rodriguez

Additional water sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom



Challenging Colonialism in California is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, and Daniel Stonebloom, a Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words.



