From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | North Coast | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Challenging Colonialism s01e03 Full Episode (+p.iv)
s01e03 Weapons of Mass Destruction Full Episode: Removing Dams and Restoring Salmon Duration 1:47:56
Challenging Colonialism amplifies Indigenous perspectives on issues of concern to native Californian communities.
Challenging Colonialism amplifies Indigenous perspectives on issues of concern to native Californian communities.
Dams, deemed Weapons of Mass Destruction by Chief Caleen Sisk, have devastated Salmon populations and the communities whose histories have been in relationship with Salmon since time immemorial. Compiled into one full episode examining the negative environmental and cultural impact of dams, Challenging Colonialism highlights the Indigenous-led movement to remove them.
Part I: Dams and Colonization explores the Indigenous-led movement to restore Salmon in California rivers through dam removal.
Part II: A History of Resistance defines dams as a colonial project, and centers Indigenous science in the historical and ongoing indigenous resistance to eco-genocide.
Part III: Indigenous Self-Determination gives context to the larger water system--and its boosters, defenders, and profiteers.
Part IV: The Salmon Return ends this extended episode with a story of hope, sharing a ceremony for the return of salmon to Amah Mutsun waters after the removal of a small dam in Northern Santa Cruz County.
Interviewees:
Ron Reed (Karuk)
Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
Dr. Kari Norgaard
Craig Tucker
Chief Caleen Sisk (Winnemem Wintu)
Sheridan Enomoto
Marc Dadigan
Tina Calderon (Gabrieliño-Tongva and Chumash)
Joe Calderon (Tongva/Chumash
Carolyn Rodriguez (Amah Mutsun)
Steven Pratt (Amah Mutsun)
Elijah Catalan
Mike Grone
Josh Thunder Little (Lakota)
Credits:
Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom
All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez
Music written, performed, and recorded by G. Gonzales
Sounds of Mill Creek flowing after the dam removal recorded and shared by Carolyn Rodriguez
Additional water sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom
Challenging Colonialism in California is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, and Daniel Stonebloom, a Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words.
Follow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPod
This podcast is available on multiple streaming platforms and podcast directories.
Part I: Dams and Colonization explores the Indigenous-led movement to restore Salmon in California rivers through dam removal.
Part II: A History of Resistance defines dams as a colonial project, and centers Indigenous science in the historical and ongoing indigenous resistance to eco-genocide.
Part III: Indigenous Self-Determination gives context to the larger water system--and its boosters, defenders, and profiteers.
Part IV: The Salmon Return ends this extended episode with a story of hope, sharing a ceremony for the return of salmon to Amah Mutsun waters after the removal of a small dam in Northern Santa Cruz County.
Interviewees:
Ron Reed (Karuk)
Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
Dr. Kari Norgaard
Craig Tucker
Chief Caleen Sisk (Winnemem Wintu)
Sheridan Enomoto
Marc Dadigan
Tina Calderon (Gabrieliño-Tongva and Chumash)
Joe Calderon (Tongva/Chumash
Carolyn Rodriguez (Amah Mutsun)
Steven Pratt (Amah Mutsun)
Elijah Catalan
Mike Grone
Josh Thunder Little (Lakota)
Credits:
Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom
All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez
Music written, performed, and recorded by G. Gonzales
Sounds of Mill Creek flowing after the dam removal recorded and shared by Carolyn Rodriguez
Additional water sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom
Challenging Colonialism in California is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, and Daniel Stonebloom, a Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words.
Follow us on Twitter: @ChalColonialPod
This podcast is available on multiple streaming platforms and podcast directories.
Listen now:
Listen now:
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network