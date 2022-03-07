top
Challenging Colonialism s01e03 Full Episode (+p.iv)
by Martin Rizzo-Martinez & Daniel Stonebloom
Monday Mar 7th, 2022 9:28 AM
s01e03 Weapons of Mass Destruction Full Episode: Removing Dams and Restoring Salmon Duration 1:47:56
Challenging Colonialism amplifies Indigenous perspectives on issues of concern to native Californian communities.
sm_ccpod_hi.jpg
original image (3000x3000)
Dams, deemed Weapons of Mass Destruction by Chief Caleen Sisk, have devastated Salmon populations and the communities whose histories have been in relationship with Salmon since time immemorial. Compiled into one full episode examining the negative environmental and cultural impact of dams, Challenging Colonialism highlights the Indigenous-led movement to remove them.

Part I: Dams and Colonization explores the Indigenous-led movement to restore Salmon in California rivers through dam removal.

Part II: A History of Resistance defines dams as a colonial project, and centers Indigenous science in the historical and ongoing indigenous resistance to eco-genocide.

Part III: Indigenous Self-Determination gives context to the larger water system--and its boosters, defenders, and profiteers.

Part IV: The Salmon Return ends this extended episode with a story of hope, sharing a ceremony for the return of salmon to Amah Mutsun waters after the removal of a small dam in Northern Santa Cruz County.

Interviewees:
Ron Reed (Karuk)
Brittani Orona (Hoopa Valley Tribe)
Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning
Dr. Kari Norgaard
Craig Tucker
Chief Caleen Sisk (Winnemem Wintu)
Sheridan Enomoto
Marc Dadigan
Tina Calderon (Gabrieliño-Tongva and Chumash)
Joe Calderon (Tongva/Chumash
Carolyn Rodriguez (Amah Mutsun)
Steven Pratt (Amah Mutsun)
Elijah Catalan
Mike Grone
Josh Thunder Little (Lakota)

Credits:
Audio engineering and editing by Daniel Stonebloom
All interviews conducted and recorded by Martin Rizzo-Martinez
Music written, performed, and recorded by G. Gonzales
Sounds of Mill Creek flowing after the dam removal recorded and shared by Carolyn Rodriguez
Additional water sounds recorded by Ariel Stonebloom

Challenging Colonialism in California is produced by Martin Rizzo-Martinez, Historian, and Daniel Stonebloom, a Public School Administrator; and is produced with support from the California State Parks Foundation. It is not our intention to further colonize the narrative, or to misrepresent stories that are not our own. It is our intention to create an educational resource where everyone can hear the perspectives of Indigenous peoples in their own words.

For further reading and to get involved, see the following:
Bring the Salmon Home http://www.bringthesalmonhome.org
Save California Salmon https://www.californiasalmon.org/
Reconnect Klamath https://reconnectklamath.org/
Klamath River Renewal Corporation https://klamathrenewal.org/
Run4Salmon - A prayerful journey led by Chief Caleen Sisk of the Winnemem Wintu Tribe to restore our salmon runs, protect our waters, and our indigenous lifeways. http://run4salmon.org/
West Coast Water Justice - Podcast focused on Indigenous centered water justice movement https://www.westcoastwaterjustice.org/
“Salmon and Acorns Feed our People: Colonialism, Nature, and Social Action,” by Dr. Kari Norgaard https://www.rutgersuniversitypress.org/salmon-and-acorns-feed-our-people/9780813584195
“Upstream: Trust Lands and Power on the Feather River,” by Dr. Beth Rose Middleton Manning https://uapress.arizona.edu/book/upstream
https://rss.com/podcasts/challengingcoloni...
In the final part of a four-part episode, we continue to examine the negative environmental and cultural impact of dams, and the Indigenous-led movement to remove them. These dams, deemed as Weapons of Mass Destruction by Chief Caleen Sisk, have devastated Salmon populations and the communities whose histories have been in relationship with Salmon since time immemorial.

Part IV ends this extended episode with a story of hope, sharing a ceremony for the return of salmon to Amah Mutsun waters after the removal of a small dam in Northern Santa Cruz County.

Speakers: Carolyn Rodriguez (Amah Mutsun), Steven Pratt (Amah Mutsun), Elijah Catalan, Mike Grone, & Josh Thunder Little (Lakota).
https://rss.com/podcasts/challengingcoloni...
